Clippers center DeAndre Jordan opts out of contract. He's expected to join the Mavericks

DeAndre Jordan informed the Clippers on Friday that he is opting out of the last year of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent.
That will probably lead to the center signing with the Dallas Mavericks after the free-agency period opens Saturday night, according to NBA officials who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Jordan had until 8:59 p.m. PDT Friday to make his decision on his contract that would have paid $24.1 million.
His agent, Jeff Schwartz, had been given permission by the Clippers to seek a deal with the Mavericks. But the Clippers had been unwilling to do a sign-and-trade that would have netted them Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews and his expiring contract of $18.7 million, according to the officials.
Free agency begins at 9:01 p.m. PDT Saturday. That’s when Jordan can agree to a deal with the Mavericks. Free agents can’t sign contracts with a team until the NBA moratorium is lifted on July 6.
The Clippers traded guard Austin Rivers to the Washington Wizards for center Marcin Gortat in a move to add a veteran big man in case Jordan opted out. The trade also thinned out a deep backcourt that still includes seven guards.
Jordan has spent all 10 years of his career with the Clippers.