Clippers report: Doc Rivers has to figure out a guard rotation

The conundrum Clippers Coach Doc Rivers faces is how to dole out the minutes to his depleted guard corps.

Rivers has only four guards at his disposal because Chris Paul is out after having surgery for a torn ligament in his left thumb.

It means that Rivers has to figure out how much to play Austin Rivers, J.J. Redick, Raymond Felton and Jamal Crawford on any given night.

Against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, Rivers started a three-guard lineup with Redick, Rivers and Felton.

“Usually Austin or Raymond has a big-minute night, and we try to reverse it the next night, especially when we go with three guards,” Doc Rivers said. “When we play bigger, it’s easier, so that’s the other solution to it.”

Before Thursday night’s game, Rivers averaged 34.1 minutes a game as a starter and 22.8 as a reserve.

Felton averaged 33.7 minutes as a starter and 19.5 off the bench.

“Cumulative minutes is what everyone is concerned about, so we’ll see,” Doc Rivers said. “I do think when you play 35, 36, 39 a night, after a while that takes a toll. And if you go deep in to the playoffs, it really takes a toll. You have to be careful with it.”

Jordan in dunk contest

Seemingly, most of DeAndre Jordan’s dunks for the Clippers come off a lob pass from one of his teammates.

So now that he’s going to compete in the NBA’s dunk competition during All-Star weekend in New Orleans, it’ll be interesting to see what the 6-foot-11 Jordan comes up with.

He’ll be joined in the Feb. 18 event by Orlando’s Aaron Gordon, Phoenix’s Derrick Jones Jr. and Indiana’s Glenn Robinson II.

Gordon was a runner-up to Zach LaVine last year.

Jordan had said in the past that he wouldn’t do the dunk contest if he wasn’t an All-Star. Well, he was selected last Thursday by the NBA head coaches to be a reserve on the Western Conference All-Star team.

“I think half his dunks are dunk-contest dunks,” Doc Rivers said. “What I’m thinking about is, is he gonna need someone to throw him a lob to do them or is he going to do them off the dribble? That’s the big question.”

