Some Clippers worry about being traded

"I can tell you I've seen that over the last three or four days from a couple of guys. It's obviously weighing on them. You really just want to give them a hug. I've been through it. It's no fun. I think people just look at athletes as if they don't have feelings and they do. They are emotional and there's nothing you can do about it. It's part of the business. It's the no-fun part of the business."