Clippers duo continue to impress off the bench

"They play well together, man," Jordan said "Boban threw a no-look pass tonight. That was crazy. I think this team is so good because we like to see each other be successful. No matter if it's me, if it's Boban, if it's Austin (Rivers), if it's Lou, if it's Jawun (Evans), Sam (Dekker), all the way down the line, whenever somebody is playing well, you don't see other people on the sideline upset or not cheering. Everybody is cheering for each other. So when you're on a team like that, the energy is contagious and it's fun to be around."