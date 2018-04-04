Clippers' Danilo Gallinari likely done for the season because of hand injury

Danilo Gallinari casually strolled down the hallways of Staples Center towards the Clippers' locker room, his right hand dangling by his side, the pain having become too severe for him to play Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Clippers listed Gallinari's injury as a sore right hand.
Gallinari said he will travel with the Clippers Wednesday for Thursday night's game at the Utah Jazz. The Clippers, however, don't see the forward playing the rest of the season with this latest setback.
He had returned to play in the last two games for the Clippers after missing the previous 18 with a nondisplaced fracture of his right hand.
But during Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers at home, Gallinari fell on the court after getting fouled. He used his right hand to brace the fall and felt some pain after the game.
He missed eight of his nine shots against the Pacers and all three of his three-pointers to finish with just seven points in 31 minutes, 55 seconds.
Gallinari still has pain that forced him to sit out against the Spurs and he said there still is some swelling in the hand.
"I fell down and towards the end of the game I got caught in a couple of screens where the wrist was a little weak and it bent," Gallinari said. "So I'm feeling bad again."
Gallinari has played in just 21 games this season, missing the rest because of a variety of left-glute injuries and the hand injury.
Now he can add another missed game to the list.
"It's day by day," Gallinari said. "I will go with the team to Utah, and hopefully the pain is a little better and I play next game."
The Clippers have just four regular-season games left.
They are fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but will be shorthanded again because Gallinari can't play.
The Clippers will miss Gallinari's 15.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
But they will also miss his ability to make plays when Tobias Harris is on the bench resting.
"This is super disappointing," Gallinari said. "What can I do? There is a little swelling again. I just hope it gets better."
Etc: Rookie Clippers guard Jawun Evans is having surgery Thursday for a sports hernia and he will be out for the rest of the season.
