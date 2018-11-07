Clippers get Doc Rivers' message to take more three-point shots

“We just kind of haven’t been able to really convert on the threes that much and last night we were able to shoot more and make more and I thought that was great for us,” said Harris, who attempted seven of his 16 shots from behind the three-point arc and made four during a 22-point game. “For myself, just finding the right looks and the right opportunities to take them and be confident with them. It was good especially because it opens up the floor and allows us to do a lot more.”