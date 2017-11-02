Five takeaways from the Clippers' 119-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks

The Clippers rolled to a 119-98 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

Here are five takeaways from the win:

1. In a 5-minute, 17-second burst during the second quarter, Montrezl Harrell made an impact on the Clippers’ fortunes.

He secured two rebounds, blocked a shot and scored six points to ignite the Clippers. He ran the court and threw down a vicious dunk, hanging on the rim for emphasis.

Harrell’s energy was a key factor in the Clippers’ outscoring the Mavericks 34-19 in the second quarter.

He finished the game with eight points and eight rebounds.

2. Every time rookie guard Sindarius Thornwell steps onto the court for the Clippers, he is proving that he can play in the NBA.

Thornwell was one-for-three shooting from the field and scored just three points, but he still made an impact, particularly on defense. He also showed his versatility by moving to point guard to run the offense.

Thornwell finished with a plus-13 in the plus/minus category.

Danilo Gallinari once again showed his wide range of skills.

The 6-foot-10 small forward often ran the offense, taking his time, getting the Clippers into the right sets, finding open teammates.

Gallinari finished with four assists to go along with his 14 points and six rebounds.

4. The Clippers shot the basketball well from everywhere on the court.

They made 53.2% of their shots from the field, including an impressive 46.4% of their three-pointers, going 13 for 28 from long range.

5. The Clippers’ defense came up with five blocked shots against the Mavericks.

DeAndre Jordan led the way with two blocks while Willie Reed, Harrell and Thornwell each had one.

