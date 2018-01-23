Five takeaways from the Clippers' 126-118 loss to Minnesota

1.The Clippers seriously missed injured center DeAndre Jordan's 14.9 rebounds per game, which is the second-highest average in the NBA, during their 126-118 loss to Minnesota on Monday night.
With Jordan out with a left ankle injury, the Clippers were destroyed on the backboards. They gave up 18 offensive rebounds, which translated into 21 second-chance points for the Timberwolves.
Blake Griffin was the only Clipper to have double-figure rebounds, collecting 12. Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns had six offensive rebounds.
2. Griffin played perhaps his best all-around game for the Clippers this season, ending it with his seventh career triple-double. He powered his way to 32 points, his third 30-plus point game of the season, and handed out a career-high 12 assists to go with those 12 rebounds.
3. A second unit of Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Sam Dekker and Sindarius Thornwell, along with starter Tyrone Wallace, kept the Clippers in the game during the second quarter.
Harrell had 10 of his 23 points, hustling and working hard for everything he got, and Williams had 10 of his 20 points in the second quarter.
4. Williams came off the bench in this game and set another milestone in the process. He now has scored 20-plus points in nine straight games off the bench, the longest streak among all active players and tied for the third longest streak since the 1983-84 season.
5. Milos Teodosic was aggressive offensively against Minnesota. He scored 15 points on five-for-nine shooting, three for six on three-pointers. Teodosic also had six assists.
