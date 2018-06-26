Clippers trade Austin Rivers to Wizards for center Marcin Gortat

The Clippers traded guard Austin Rivers to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday for veteran center Marcin Gortat, possibly in anticipation of losing center DeAndre Jordan, who can opt out of his contract this week.
Gortat, 34, averaged 8.4 points and 7.6 rebounds last season, his lowest marks since 2009-10. For his 12-year career he’s averaging 10.2 points and 8.1 rebounds. He is owed $13.5 million before he becomes a free agent next summer.
Rivers, who turns 26 on Aug. 1 and just exercised a $12.6-million option for next season, averaged career highs of 15.1 points, 4.0 assists and 33.7 minutes a game while shooting a career-best 37.8% from three-point range.
Jordan has until Friday to decide if he’ll exercise a $24.1-million option for next season. Backup center Montrezl Harrell will be an unrestricted free agent.