Clippers sign C.J. Williams to three-year deal

The Clippers signed guard C.J. Williams to a three-year deal Monday, according to an NBA official who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Williams' deal is not fully guaranteed, but he will receive some compensation for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, according to the official.
The Clippers had signed Williams to a two-way contract to play for their NBA development league team. But because of injuries, he spent a lot of time with the Clippers and the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.
Williams played in 36 games for the Clippers this season, 17 as a starter.
He averaged 5.3 points on 44.6% shooting, 31% from three-point range.
One of Williams' biggest moments this season was when he hit a game-winning three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks in January.
