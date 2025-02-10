Clippers bolster their depth by signing former Nets guard Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons signed with the Clippers on Monday after he reached a buyout deal with the Nets.

The Clippers announced that they have signed Ben Simmons to a deal on Monday, giving them another big body and athletic player.

Simmons, who has had an up-and-down career since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016, was available after getting a buyout of his contract from the Brooklyn Nets and then clearing waivers.

He was in the final year of a five-year deal that paid him $40 million this season.

According to reports, Simmons gave back $1.1 million in his buyout.

The 6-10 guard averaged 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 33 games with the Nets this season.

Simmons has played in just 365 games over seven seasons during his time with the 76ers and Nets because of numerous injuries.

Yet he has been a three-time NBA All-Star and was All-NBA in 2021 He has been on the All-Defensive team twice.

Simmons, 28, is known for his defense, rebounding and passing, averaging 7.6 boards and 7.4 assists during his career. Though he has averaged 13.6 points per game during his career, he’s not particularly known for his offense, especially shooting the basketball. He has shot 56% from the field but only 13.9 percent from three-point range.

When Simmons played in Philadelphia, he was acquired by the Nets in a deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers. Now the two are teammates.

In past years, the Clippers have had success in the buyout market with Russell Westbrook, Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson.