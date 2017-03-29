J.J. Redick has season-high 31 points to help Clippers beat Wizards in a shootout

J.J. Redick scored a season-high 31 points and made seven three-pointers, helping the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Washington Wizards, 133-124, on Wednesday night.

Redick returned from a sprained right ankle after missing the Clippers' collapse in a one-point loss to Sacramento last Sunday. His three-pointers tied a season best.

John Wall scored 41 points and Bradley Beal added 27 for the Wizards, who a night earlier clinched the franchise's first division title in 38 years with a comeback win over the Lakers.

The Wizards have won 16 games after trailing by double-digits this season but couldn't end their skid against the Clippers at Staples Center that dates to Feb. 13, 2008.

Washington got no closer than five in the fourth on Beal's three-pointer with 30 seconds to go. The Wizards' four-game winning streak ended.

The Clippers built a 19-point lead in the third, when both teams shot at a torrid pace. The Clippers made 63% of their shots from the field and the Wizards converted 55%. Wall and Beal combined to score 19 of Washington's 35 points.

Clippers forward Blake Griffin elevates down the lane for a basket against Wizards forward Jason Smith (14) and center Marcin Gortat, left, during the second quarter Wednesday night at Staples Center.

For the game, the Clippers shot 57%, highest by a Wizards opponent this season. Washington finished at 49%.

Blake Griffin added 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan had 23 points and 18 rebounds while making 7 of 12 free throws for the Clippers. They remain 1 1/2 games behind Utah for the No. 4 seed in the West playoff standings.

