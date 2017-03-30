Kenta Maeda and Dodgers are sharp early but Angels rally late to win Freeway Series opener

Dave Roberts made no attempt to conceal his grand plan for the Dodgers this season. “Our expectations among ourselves,” the second-year manager said on Thursday, “are to get to the World Series and win it.”

The Dodgers have an ace who is capable of leading them there in Clayton Kershaw and another potentially dominant left-hander in Rich Hill. Whether they have a championship-caliber rotation will hinge on the middle and back of their starting group, spots currently held by Kenta Maeda, Brandon McCarthy and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

If his abbreviated outing in Thursday night’s 3-2 exhibition loss in Angel Stadium in any indication, Maeda, the Japanese right-hander in his second season with the Dodgers, could be a difference-maker in 2017.

Maeda needed just 29 pitches, 23 of them strikes, to zip through three perfect innings in which he struck out four, including reigning American League most valuable player Mike Trout on three pitches, a fastball, changeup and slider. He struck out C.J. Cron with a nasty split-fingered pitch in the second.

“I think I’m better prepared now,” Maeda, who went 16-11 with a 3.48 earned-run average last season, said through an interpreter. “So I think I can have a better season than last year.”

Maeda, Ross Stripling and Luis Avilan combined to no-hit the Angels through six innings, but the Angels broke through off Brandon Morrow in the seventh when Yunel Escobar singled to center, Trout doubled to right, Albert Pujols walked, Cron lined a two-run single to left, and Cameron Maybin hit an RBI single to center.

Angels starter Yusmeiro Petit allowed two hits in two scoreless innings, and Blake Parker, Mike Morin and Austin Adams threw hitless relief innings.

The Dodgers scored an unearned run in the third when Enrique Hernandez reached on Escobar’s two-base throwing error and scored on Andrew Toles’ double to right-center.

Photos from the 2017 Freeway Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Reserve catcher Austin Barnes trimmed the deficit to 3-2 with a solo homer to left off Angels left-hander Cody Ege in the ninth. The Dodgers put runners on second and third when Franklin Gutierrez was hit by a pitch and DJ Peters doubled.

But Angels reliever Justin Miller got Scott Van Slyke to ground to shortstop, ending the game.

