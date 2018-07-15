Dodgers clinch series over Angels with 5-3 win

Again, Dodger Stadium’s 47,871 fans gasped. They didn’t gasp again until the bottom of the seventh, when Enrique Hernandez lined an 84-mph slider from Taylor Cole into the left-field stands for a solo home run and a 4-3 Dodgers lead. Just like Yasmani Grandal’s homer earlier in the game, it found the sliver of seats between the bullpen and the foul pole, only his was to left field while Grandal’s was to right.