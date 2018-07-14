Dodgers have a history of making trade-deadline deals and need to deal for another Manny

The Dodgers should also be mindful that this could be their last October with Clayton Kershaw in their rotation. Kershaw has the option of becoming a free agent at the end of the season. This might not seem like a big deal, considering his postseason failures, as well as how the Dodgers have overcome his extended absences in recent seasons. But this is a huge deal and what he means to this franchise will only increase in clarity when the team has to turn to someone else to pitch a postseason opener.