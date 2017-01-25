Dodgers sign reliever Brandon Morrow to minor league deal

The Dodgers have signed right-handed pitcher Brandon Morrow to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league camp, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Morrow will earn $1.25 million if he makes the club.

Morrow, 32, has posted a 1.69 earned-run average for San Diego in 2016, but appeared in only 18 games. He has experienced a lengthy history of injuries. He underwent a shoulder debridement in 2015, and dealt with shoulder fatigue last season.

Save for re-signing Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers had yet to make additions to the bullpen. The team lacks interest in offering multiyear contracts to other free-agent relievers, which could make a reunion with Joe Blanton unlikely.

Even if Blanton signs elsewhere, the Dodgers still have a stockpile of arms who can fill out the bullpen. Despite his maddening issues with pace, Pedro Baez has shown flashes that encourage his employers. The team was impressed with Josh Fields after acquiring him from Houston last summer. Grant Dayton shined as a rookie, and could be the team’s primary left-handed reliever.

The surplus of starting pitching options also allows the Dodgers some flexibility. Both Alex Wood and Ross Stripling were used as relievers at times in 2016.