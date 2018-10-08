Dodgers will start Clayton Kershaw in Game 5, if there is a Game 5 of the NLDS

If the Dodgers have their way, they will finish off the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park on Monday and shift their focus to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. But a winner-take-all Game 5 in Los Angeles on Wednesday is a possibility. And if it happens, Clayton Kershaw, who was bypassed for Game 1, would start the game, manager Dave Roberts announced on Monday.
“It was pretty simple,” Roberts said. “I think that we had our reasons why we decided on Game 1 versus Game 2. But if there's a potential Game 5, we feel very confident that Clayton should be the guy taking the baseball.”
The choice to start the generation’s greatest pitcher was not as clear as in previous years. The Dodgers opted to start Hyun-Jin Ryu, not Kershaw, in Game 1. Kershaw was instead assigned Game 2. Roberts justified the move by explaining having both pitchers go on an extra day of rest as opposed to Kershaw on regular rest and Ryu on two extra days. But the decision was symbolic – it was the first time the Dodgers didn’t have Kershaw start the first game of the playoffs since 2009 -- and Kershaw was displeased.
It worked out anyway. Ryu tossed seven scoreless innings before Kershaw outdid him with eight shutout frames. If Kershaw pitches Wednesday he’d be on regular rest on Wednesday. Ryu could then start Game 1 in Milwaukee on Friday, with Walker Buehler on the mound in Game 2 and Kershaw in Game 3.
If the Dodgers win Monday, they could decide to start Kershaw in Game 1 against the Brewers, Buehler in Game 2, and save Ryu for Game 3, when the series would shift to Dodger Stadium, where Ryu has been dominant this season.
First, they must beat the Braves again. If they don’t on Monday, they’ll turn to their future Hall of Famer to complete the job.