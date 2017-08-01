Dodgers' Kenta Maeda throws seven scoreless innings in win over Braves

By acquiring Yu Darvish on Monday afternoon, the Dodgers effectively squeezed Kenta Maeda out of contention for a spot in the playoff rotation. On Tuesday evening, Maeda did not appear cowed by the decision. In a 3-2 victory over Atlanta, Maeda spun seven scoreless innings in one of his best starts in 2017.

Maeda did not allow a hit until a single in the fifth inning. He limited the Braves to two all evening. He struck out six as the Dodgers (75-31) won for the ninth game in a row.

The score tightened in the eighth when reliever Josh Ravin gave up a two-run shot to Atlanta shortstop Johan Camargo. Tony Watson, another new arrival acquired at the deadline, replaced Ravin and pitched a scoreless inning.

With Darvish in the fold, the team can fashion a playoff rotation out of him, Clayton Kershaw, Alex Wood and Rich Hill. That leaves veterans like Maeda, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Brandon McCarthy on the periphery of the playoff discussion.

“They’re all a part of it,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “They’ve been a part of it from the beginning. We’ve got a lot of unselfish players, and they’re going to do what’s best for the team.”

On Tuesday, the Dodgers manufactured three runs against Braves rookie Lucas Sims, who was making his big-league debut.

In the third, Yasiel Puig chopped a grounder down the third-base line. The ball hopped over the glove of Braves third baseman Danny Santana, and Puig was granted a double. He scored on a one-out double by Chris Taylor two at-bats later.

Sims paid for a belt-high fastball in the fourth. Cody Bellinger crushed it for his 28th homer of the season.

Puig contributed with his legs in the fifth. He led off with a single and advanced to second on a bunt by Maeda. With Taylor at the plate, Puig decided to steal third. The throw from catcher Tyler Flowers sailed over Santana’s head. Puig came home on the error.

