Dodgers drop the ball for Clayton Kershaw in loss at Milwaukee

The fastball is no longer all that fast. In a game increasingly dominated by strikeouts, Clayton Kershaw relies on a mix of pitches, the ability to throw them to a precise spot, and the cooperation of his fielders in converting batted balls into outs.
When Kershaw came off the field after his sixth and final inning Saturday, he found Max Muncy in the dugout and offered him a pat in support and consolation. Muncy is one of the brightest lights in this Dodgers season, but on this day there were no highlights for him.
The Dodgers loaded the bases twice — once with none out — and did not score. Muncy made two errors and could have been charged with another. Yasmani Grandal got in the way of a batter and was charged with another.
Kershaw gave up one earned run — a home run by Christian Yelich, on a 90-mph fastball — and three unearned runs. Only in the line score can this defeat be pinned on Kershaw.
But defeated the Dodgers were, 4-2 by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Brewers fans greeted All-Star pitcher Josh Hader with a standing ovation in his first appearance since tweets with racist and homophobic content from his teen years surfaced during the All-Star game. Hader has since apologized.
He pitched two scoreless innings, striking out the side in the eighth inning.
Ryan Braun, who reached base when Grandal committed catcher’s interference, scored the Brewers’ first run in the second inning.
The other three came in the sixth inning, when Kershaw took the mound with a 2-1 lead. Yelich homered and, one out later, Braun doubled.
Kershaw got the second out, and it appeared he had gotten the third when Manny Pina tapped a soft ground ball toward third base. Muncy charged but the ball scooted under his glove.
He could have trapped, deflected or knocked down the ball, and Braun would have had to hold at third. He could have fielded the ball cleanly, and Kershaw would have been out of the inning, with the score tied.
Instead, Braun scored on Muncy’s error, and Keon Broxton followed with a triple. The Brewers had a 4-2 lead on two unearned runs, although Kershaw had given up three extra-base hits in the inning.
The Dodgers could have blown the game open, more than once.
In the first inning they loaded the bases with two out. Chris Taylor singled home two runs, and Cody Bellinger singled to reload the bases.
Enrique Hernandez struck out, but the Dodgers had forced Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson to throw 43 pitches in the inning. The Brewers rushed to warm up a reliever. Surely Anderson would be gone soon.
Or not. He retired the side in order in the second inning, and the third, and the fourth. He had retired 10 consecutive Dodgers when he opened the fifth inning by walking Kershaw, on four pitches.
Joc Pederson reached on a fielder’s choice and an error, Manny Machado singled, and the Dodgers again had the bases loaded, this time with none out.
Kershaw tried to score from third when a pitch bounced past the catcher and was thrown out as he slid into home. Matt Kemp struck out, Muncy flied out, and the Dodgers had a zero.