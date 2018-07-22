Justin Turner exits Dodgers' 11-2 blowout win over Milwaukee

The Dodgers might have preferred a dominant pitcher. But Manny Machado was the most excellent player on the trade market, so the Dodgers grabbed him and turned to the page in their playbook that read, “Slug away, boys!”
Not every day will be like Sunday for the Dodgers, but more than a few might be. Let us offer two sentences that document their relentless success, and pick your favorite.
A: Matt Kemp hit two home runs, highlighting a 15-hit attack that powered the Dodgers to an 11-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
B: Austin Barnes was hit by a 47-mph pitch in the seventh inning because the wreckage was so complete that the Brewers turned pitching duties over to position players for the final three innings.
There were other highlights for the Dodgers, but there is a lingering concern too. Third baseman Justin Turner, making his first start since July 11, suffered a recurrence of a strained groin and left the game in the third inning.
The Dodgers, unsuccessful in nursing Turner through the injury without putting him on the disabled list, did not immediately say whether he would now go on the disabled list.
The Dodgers actually trailed in this game, and for a moment it appeared as if the Brewers would rout Alex Wood.
Of the first six batters, five reached base, the other one lined out, and the Brewers led, 2-0. Wood rebounded nicely, completing six innings without surrendering another run. Rookie Caleb Ferguson recorded a three-inning save.
The Dodgers scored five times in the second inning, once in the third, and five more in the fifth. Machado had two hits, driving in his first run as a Dodger on a double that was his first extra-base hit as a Dodger. Kemp and Logan Forysthe each had three hits.