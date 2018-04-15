Clayton Kershaw strikes out 12 in Dodgers' 7-2 victory over Diamondbacks

The Dodgers' clubhouse Sunday morning was perfectly ordinary. Matt Kemp, Kenley Jansen and Justin Turner were swapping some smack talk. The televisions were tuned to the big game — the Boston Celtics, in the NBA playoffs.
A clubhouse attendant affixed a nameplate above the locker of a new player, then had to do it again because the "Backstage Dodgers" reality television show wanted a better shot.
That the Dodgers reported for work in last place in the National League West for the first time in three years did not particularly worry the men in uniform. It was April, after all. They would win one of these days, and Clayton Kershaw would be their pitcher on this day.
"If there's anyone you want to take the mound in a game like this, it's Clayton," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
A game like this? Three consecutive losses overall, five consecutive losses to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and maybe the manager really was branding the 14th game of a 162-game schedule as a must-win.
"When you have so many games left on the calendar, it's definitely not that dire," Roberts said before the game. "But it's still nice to win a baseball game. You have your best going, and under the circumstance of how we've been playing, to have him going, it's a game you really expect to win, and really want to win.
"To say it's a must-win? That's a little extreme."
The Dodgers exhaled nonetheless. They won, and decisively at that. Kershaw carried a shutout into the seventh inning, striking out 12 and walking none, dominating the first-place Diamondbacks en route to a 7-2 victory.
Paul Goldschmidt spoiled the shutout bid with a home run, but Kershaw still cruised to his first victory of the season.
Not his fault that the ace entered the game 0-2. The Dodgers scored no runs for him in his first start, one in his second, two in his third. They had three in the third inning alone on Sunday.
The Dodgers got some help in putting up their seven runs. They scored their first run without a hit, on an error, two walks and a sacrifice fly. In a span of 11 batters, Arizona starter Zack Godley walked six.
Chris Taylor drove in three runs with a home run and a two-run double. Yasiel Puig singled home two runs.
But Kershaw was the star, the anchor, the stopper. Of his 12 strikeouts, 11 came on the slider.
For all the talk about how he might have lost a mile or two on his fastball, his statistics look like vintage Kershaw. His earned-run average is 1.73. He has walked three and struck out 31.
The Dodgers still are in last place, even if the deficit is an entirely manageable 5 1/2 games. But look up and the Dodgers are just one-half game behind the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. On Monday, they could leave last place behind.
