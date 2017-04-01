Dodgers Dugout: The best bullpen in the NL West belongs to ...

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and take some time today to read this story on how the Dodgers are focusing on clubhouse chemistry.

Comparing the teams

Time for the bullpen in the continuing series of comparing players on the NL West teams. I will be looking at the closer separately, then the rest of the bullpen as a group. All stats are courtesy of baseball-reference.com. Stat explainers: FIP here, WHIP here. WAR here.

Catcher rankings

First base rankings

Second base rankings

Third base rankings

Shortstop rankings

Left field rankings

Center field rankings

Right field rankings

Starting rotation rankings

Closer

1. Kenley Jansen, Dodgers

Last three seasons: 7-6/2.32 ERA/1.80 FIP/127 saves/13 blown saves/90.7 save %/0.864 WHIP/5.1 WAR

Two of the best closers in baseball pitch in the NL West. Jansen showed the nation how good he is in the playoffs last season and has the most saves in Dodgers history. In the last three seasons he has pitched 186 innings and struck out 285 batters.

2. Mark Melancon, San Francisco

Last three seasons: 8-9/1.93/2.45/131/10/92.9%/0.900/7.1

You could make an argument that Melancon deserves the top spot. He doesn't strike out as many as Jansen, but no one seems to ever hit the ball hard off him, and if the Giants enter the ninth inning with a lead this season, they are probably going to win.

3. Greg Holland, Colorado

Last three seasons: 4-5/2.44/2.43/78/7/91.8%/1.140/2.8

Holland missed the last part of 2015 and all of 2016 because of Tommy John surgery, so the big question is whether his arm will hold up to being a closer again. When he was healthy he was really good. The Rockies are gambling that he will be that pitcher again.

4. Brandon Maurer, San Diego

Last three seasons: 813/4.16/3.43/13/8/61.9%/1.235/0.1

Maurer took over the closer job for the Padres in July last season and went 0-3 with 13 saves and a 3.09 ERA. He struck out only 25 in 32 innings, but had good control. He's not the next Trevor Hoffman, but the Padres hope he will continue to grow into the role.

5. Fernando Rodney, Arizona

Last three seasons: 10-15/3.66/3.83/89/13/87.3%/1.379/1.2

Rodney is going to either strike out the side or cough up the lead in about 10 seconds. More often than not last season, it was the latter, as he had a 5.89 ERA for Miami. If you are a Diamondbacks fan, throw away your nail clippers this season, because you will be biting your nails enough when Rodney pitches and won't need them.

Overall bullpen

1. Dodgers

2016 ERA: 3.35 (1st in the majors)

Setting Chris Hatcher aside for a moment, the Dodgers have a solid bullpen. Sergio Romo should be a good set-up man, and the rest of the crew are good pitchers, with Adam Liberatore and Josh Fields waiting for their chance. Unless he has become a different pitcher, Hatcher will probably be replaced by my second least-favorite reliever, Pedro Baez, when he is healthy. There is always a lot of hand-wringing over the Dodger bullpen, but they had the best ERA in the majors last season and most of that crew is back.

2. San Francisco

2016 ERA: 3.65 (15th in the majors)

The Giants bullpen was a big disappointment in 2016, but they should be better this year. Derek Law, Hunter Strickland and George Kontos should give good support to Melancon, and Bruce Bochy is too good a manager to let the bullpen be a problem two seasons in a row.