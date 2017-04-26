Alex Wood is sharp but Dodgers' bullpen falters in 4-3 loss to Giants

On nights when Clayton Kershaw does not appear, the strategic deployment of Dodgers pitchers often resembles a procession of men stepping across a high wire. The starting pitcher rarely appears in the seventh inning. The relievers building the bridge to closer Kenley Jansen can incite anxiety. The process is fraught with peril.

In a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, the group teetered until tumbling into the abyss. Starter Alex Wood gave up one hit, but he left the game after sixth inning with a 3-0 lead. The bullpen coughed up the lead in spectacular fashion, ending when Ross Stripling allowed a walkoff sacrifice fly by Hunter Pence in the 10th inning.

The bullpen had already let manager Dave Roberts down. Sergio Romo served up a two-run homer to San Francisco rookie Christian Arroyo in the seventh. An inning later, Pedro Baez surrendered a solo shot to pinch-hitter Michael Morse.

The game resembled so many the Dodgers (10-12) played in 2016, when Roberts settled upon this formula as his club’s best hope for survival. It lacks aesthetic beauty. It incites the rage of purists who miss a bygone era. It also, at least for most of last season, involved enough wins to secure a fourth consecutive National League West title.

The formula has been less successful in 2017. The offense bears some responsibility for the team’s rocky start. On Wednesday they produced all of their runs in a sixth-inning rally, with a solo home run by Corey Seager, then runs batted in by Chase Utley and Andrew Toles, the two least productive members of the lineup. It wasn’t enough cushion.

The decision to remove Wood relied upon both data and faith. Wood had thrown 77 pitches, and his performance tends to decline significantly after he reaches the 75-pitch mark. Roberts combined that knowledge with the trust he is trying to build within his bullpen. Neither Romo nor Baez could reward Roberts for his loyalty.

Romo struggles against left-handed pitchers, but Wednesday he hung a slider to Arroyo, a right-handed batter, and Arroyo responded with the first homer of his career.

Baez lost a duel with Morse, the hulking outfielder who has placed for five teams since 2013. Morse crushed a belt-high fastball for a brief reprise of the role he played for these Giants in 2014. The two homers cost Wood the chance for a victory.

With Julio Urias debuting Thursday, the Dodgers’ starting rotation will expand to six pitchers. Wood may be the one who gets squeezed. His best hope to remain in the rotation may rely on the wayward performance of Kenta Maeda. After four starts this season, Maeda has an 8.05 ERA and appears increasingly prone to elevated mistakes in the strike zone.

Maeda will start Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wood will remain in limbo, as he has for much of the season. He joined the rotation as a replacement for Rich Hill, who has engaged in a monthlong skirmish with the blister on his left middle finger. Elite as a reliever but still capable as a starter, when Wood takes the mound he rarely knows when his next outing will occur.

Wood retired the first 10 batters he faced Wednesday. He struck out five in the first three innings, blitzing the Giants with fastballs and changeups. He lost his bid for a perfect game when San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt took a walk in the fourth. Wood responded by inducing a soft grounder from shortstop Eduardo Nunez and a lazy fly ball from catcher Buster Posey.

Up to that point, the Dodgers’ offense had provided no support. The lineup is littered with potholes, a group of quality players unable to find traction. Justin Turner has hit for average, but has yet to hit a home run. Still hampered by soreness in his right elbow, Adrian Gonzalez is also without a home run. Toles entered the game batting .208. Utley started the night hitting .032.

The reliance on Toles and Utley derived from injuries to outfielder Andre Ethier and second baseman Logan Forsythe. A dearth of options led Roberts to install rookie Cody Bellinger, a veteran of precisely nine innings in the majors, as the leadoff hitter. Bellinger struck out in his three at-bats against Giants starter Johnny Cueto.

In the sixth, Seager broke Cueto’s spell. Cueto tempted Seager with fastballs at the chest, but Seager did not bite. With the count full, Cueto flung a 92-mph fastball over the plate and Seager launched a solo shot to center field.

The rally did not end when Seager’s homer landed. Turner singled and Grandal doubled. A walk by Yasiel Puig loaded the bases. Utley fished for a low changeup and dumped an RBI single into left for only his second hit of the season. Toles drove in a third run when he sprinted through the bag to avoid a double play.