Dodgers clinch fifth consecutive NL West title with 4-2 victory over Giants

The Dodgers finally popped the champagne corks on their National League West title Friday. And not a moment too soon for manager Dave Roberts, who has looked like a man who needed a stiff drink for a couple of weeks now.

Roberts’ team is limping toward the postseason with a battered bullpen, a couple of banged-up players in the middle of his batting order and the league’s worst record in September. But the celebration after the clinching 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants was anything but subdued, with the jubilant Dodgers bouncing around one another in the center of the diamond.

The Dodgers have been here before, of course. This year’s division title is their fifth in as many seasons and their seventh since 2008. No other team has won as many over that span.

But none of those titles have led to a World Series appearance so the real challenge for Roberts’ team was beginning about the same time the team was bouncing on the field.

“We understand what we’ve accomplished to get to this point. And any time you have a chance to win the division, it’s a big deal,” Roberts said. “But the bigger deal, the bigger win is, to get into October playing good baseball and to go deep.”

The last time the Dodgers went deep, in 1988, four of the players in Friday’s lineup — including Cody Bellinger, whose tiebreaking home run in the third inning set an NL record — hadn’t even been born. And Roberts was still in high school.

Before the game the Dodgers and the announced crowd of 51,159 held a birthday celebration for the team’s last World Series manager; Tommy Lasorda is now 90.

The Giants had a 1-0 before the candles on Lasorda’s cake had gone out, with leadoff hitter Gorkys Hernandez bunting for a single, stealing second base and coming around to score on Buster Posey’s one-out single to center.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, didn’t get their first baserunner against San Francisco starter Jeff Samardzija (9-15) until Logan Forsythe doubled with one out in the third. One pitch later Rich Hill drove Forsythe in with a double, his first extra-base hit since 2007, to tie the score.

The tie didn’t last long, though, with Bellinger blasting a mammoth three-run shot, his 39th homer of the year, into the right-field pavilion later in the inning. The blast also broke a tie in the record book, where Bellinger, Wally Berger and Frank Robinson had shared the mark for most home runs by an NL rookie.

Hill (11-8) wobbled a bit with the lead, giving up two hits and walking a batter over the next two innings. But a double play got out of a jam in the fourth, allowing him to turn a three-run advantage over to his relievers in the seventh.

Tony Watson, Josh Fields and Kenley Jansen took it from there, with Jansen allowing a solo home run to Pablo Sandoval to start the ninth before striking out the next three hitters.

With the division title now in his pocket, Roberts said the next goal is to finish the season with baseball’s best regular-season record, which would guarantee it home-field advantage through the postseason.

The Dodgers are two games better than the Cleveland Indians with eight games to play.

“We’ve had a great season,” said Roberts who, as a player, had a key role in helping the Boston Red Sox break an 86-year World Series drought in 2004. “We still have a good opportunity to get some momentum going in the postseason. But to be quite honest, the regular season and the postseason, there’s no parallel.

“The numbers speak to it. Every year’s different, every team’s different.”

