Joe Panik's home run does it again as Dodgers fall to Giants, 1-0

In the bottom of the inning, Wood had a chance to become the Dodgers' first man on base. He coaxed a full count from Cueto. A fastball hummed toward the plate. Wood thought it was outside and prepared to trot to first base. Umpire Jim Reynolds disagreed. Wood interrupted his route to first base to spin 360 degrees while clutching his helmet. He shook his head as he returned to his dugout.