Joe Panik's home run does it again as Dodgers fall to Giants, 1-0

A day after homering off Clayton Kershaw, Panik took Jansen deep to start the ninth inning. It was only the second hit produced by the Giants all evening. Alex Wood spun eight marvelous innings, walking none and permitting only an infield single. His effort was not rewarded: The Dodgers responded with only one hit in seven innings against San Francisco starter Johnny Cueto. Save for a single by Chris Taylor, Cueto's line was spotless.