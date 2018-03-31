Joe Panik's home run does it again as Dodgers fall to Giants, 1-0

Let's start with a bold prediction. Hope springs eternal, after all, and it is still only March. So here goes: The Dodgers will score a run in 2018. They will probably win a game, too, but let's start with something simple.
At some point, this offense assembled with essentially the same high-powered components from last year's 104-win group will cobble together the necessary combination of hits or walks or errors required to bring a runner home. You can bank on that. It will happen. It just hasn't happened yet.
On Friday evening at Dodger Stadium, for the second time in as many game, the Dodgers experienced a 1-0 defeat to the San Francisco Giants. It might as well have been a carbon copy. They wasted a sterling effort from a starting pitcher. They looked baffled against the opposing starter. Giants second baseman Joe Panik provided the only run, this time with a solo homer off closer Kenley Jansen.
A day after homering off Clayton Kershaw, Panik took Jansen deep to start the ninth inning. It was only the second hit produced by the Giants all evening. Alex Wood spun eight marvelous innings, walking none and permitting only an infield single. His effort was not rewarded: The Dodgers responded with only one hit in seven innings against San Francisco starter Johnny Cueto. Save for a single by Chris Taylor, Cueto's line was spotless.
The futility extended beyond the batter's box. The Dodgers made four errors in the field, three of them by Logan Forsythe, who has replaced Justin Turner at third base while Turner requires from a fractured wrist. None of the errors proved costly. They only added to the aesthetic ugliness of the affair.
Wood spent the spring sharpening a modified approach. He ditched the windup, preferring to pitch solely out of the stretch. At times, he demonstrated his form from the first half of 2017, when he went 10-0 and made an All-Star team. On occasion he dealt with glitches in the timing of his mechanics and the tempo of his delivery.
On Friday, Wood retired the first nine hitters he faced. Yasiel Puig ran down a well-struck drive from Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen in the first. San Francisco catcher Buster Posey popped up a 3-0 fastball in the second. Wood struck out a pair in the third.
His offense offered little support. A day after getting blanked by Ty Blach and a gaggle of relievers, the Dodgers faced Cueto, a pitcher actually known outside of Marin County. Cueto made an All-Star team in Cincinnati and won a World Series with Kansas City. His performance plummeted last season, but he did finish sixth in the National League Cy Young Award voting in 2016.
Wood lost his chance at perfection in the fourth. Logan Forsythe scooped a grounder at third base but overthrew Cody Bellinger. Wood did not buckle. He received aid from Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who allowed his No. 2 hitter, Panik, to lay down a sacrifice bunt. Handed the free out, Wood struck out McCutchen and got Posey to ground out.
Forsythe made another error in the fifth. He bobbled a one-out grounder and outfielder Hunter Pence beat the throw. The gaffe set the stage for the game's first hit. Brandon Crawford, the Giants' shortstop, chopped a curveball into the grass. The ball hopped beyond Wood's reach. Crawford sprinted through the bag for an infield single.
The no-hit bid was gone. Wood still needed to protect the scoreless deadlock. He benefited from the next hitter. Cueto treats his at-bats like a nuisance. He grounded out to strand the runners.
On the mound, Cueto was far more formidable. He disarmed the left-handed hitters with changeups while fooling the right-handed hitters with sliders. Through five innings, only Corey Seager produced hard contact, lining out to right field in his first at-bat.
Comatose at the plate, the Dodgers were skittish in the field. In the sixth, Corey Seager let a ground ball shoot beneath his glove. Wood hollered into the night and regrouped to face Posey. Wood pumped an 89-mph fastball toward the outside corner. Posey lifted into the air, a harmless fly to right.
In the bottom of the inning, Wood had a chance to become the Dodgers' first man on base. He coaxed a full count from Cueto. A fastball hummed toward the plate. Wood thought it was outside and prepared to trot to first base. Umpire Jim Reynolds disagreed. Wood interrupted his route to first base to spin 360 degrees while clutching his helmet. He shook his head as he returned to his dugout.
Through six innings, Cueto was pristine. As the Dodgers' lineup turned over for a third time, at last Cueto relented. Taylor led off the seventh with a flare into right field. The stadium swelled with noise. The euphoria lasted two pitches. Seager bounced into a double play.
