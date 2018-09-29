Dodgers use four-run ninth inning to clinch playoff spot in 10-6 victory over Giants

The Dodgers are going to the playoffs.
They do not know if they will begin the playoffs in Chicago or Milwaukee or Atlanta. They do not know if they will qualify as an entrant into the wild-card game or steal a sixth-consecutive National League West title from Colorado. They do not know if their regular season ends on Sunday or Monday. They do not know so much about what next week holds, but they know they will play postseason baseball.
The Dodgers stamped their ticket to October with a 10-6 victory over the Giants in front of an AT&T Park crowd packed with blue-clad supporters. They overcame a frightful effort from Clayton Kershaw and a maddening afternoon from their offense to eliminate the Cardinals from the wild-card race. At the very least, the Dodgers will travel to either Chicago or Milwaukee for a one-game playoff on Tuesday.
The division is not yet out of reach. The Dodgers (90-71) trimmed Colorado’s lead to a half game, with the Rockies slated to play the Nationals later in the evening.
Manny Machado delivered the go-ahead hit with a two-out triple off Giants reliever Mark Melancon in the eighth inning. The lineup compensated for a day of missed opportunities by adding four runs of insurance in the ninth. The Dodgers had twice handed leads to Kershaw only to see him give them away. Kershaw surrendered five runs on eight hits in five innings to finish his season.
Most of the players streamed into the clubhouse around 10:15 a.m. A handful of them piled onto couches in the center of the room to watch the Cubs play the Cardinals. Kershaw snuck a glance at the television before disappearing into the trainer’s room. Manager Dave Roberts kept tabs on the score as he conducted his pregame session with reporters.
“Hey, good morning, guys!” Roberts called out to a group of fans gathered along the dugout railing. “Let’s get a win today!”
“You better win today!” one replied.
The team opened with urgency. Joc Pederson demolished the fifth pitch of the game, a 93-mph fastball from Giants starter Dereck Rodriguez. Pederson delivered his eighth leadoff homer of the season by driving the baseball over the right-field bricks.
An inning later, Yasiel Puig offered the mirror image of Pederson’s solo shot. Puig led off the second by blasting a waist-high changeup into the left-field seats.
Kershaw ran into trouble in the bottom of the inning. He gave up a leadoff single to catcher Nick Hundley. A runner advanced to second base after a pair of groundouts. With two outs, Kershaw struggled to put away outfielder Gorkys Hernandez, a right-handed hitter with a .513 on-base plus slugging percentage in the second half. Hernandez still stroked a 92-mph fastball through the left side of the infield for an RBI single.
The San Francisco lineup is remarkable in its mediocrity. Evan Longoria leads the group with 16 home runs (the Dodgers employ seven hitters with at least 20). Their starting nine on Saturday featured zero hitters with an on-base plus slugging percentage above .750, save for Aramis Garcia, a rookie appearing in his 18th big-league game.
The weakness of the opponent made no difference against Kershaw. During the second and third inning, he permitted five hits in an eight-batter stretch. He yielded a leadoff single to outfielder Gregor Blanco in the third. Hunter Pence whacked an opposite-field double. Kershaw gave up the lead when second baseman Joe Panik lined a 91-mph fastball into left for a two-run single.
Kershaw atoned at the plate for his mistakes on the mound. He came up to bat at a crucial juncture in the fourth inning, after a leadoff walk by Puig, a single by Yasmani Grandal and a game-tying double by Enrique Hernandez. There were two runners in scoring position, and Giants manager Bruce Bochy removed Rodriguez for reliever Ty Blach.
Roberts allowed Kershaw to hit. Blach spun a slider down the middle. Kershaw slapped the pitch into right field. Grandal and Hernandez bolted for home. Kershaw clapped his hands at first base, pleased to retake the advantage.
Yet the lead was not safe. Kershaw came close to a collapse in the fifth inning. He let San Francisco tie the game after a single by pinch-hitter Abiatal Avelino and another double by Pence. Avelino scored on Pence’s double when the relay from Machado skimmed the grass and Grandal could not make the catch.
Moments later, Kershaw bounced a wild pitch. When Panik flied out to left field. Pence took off from third base. The throw from Pederson pulled Grandal up the first-base line, giving him no chance to tag Pence. The sacrifice drew the score even once again.
The Dodgers proceeded to perform in irritating fashion for an interlude. They stranded two runners in the sixth and left the bases loaded in the seventh. In the eighth, there was a breakthrough. Machado banged a two-out triple off the right-field bricks to score Chris Taylor and put the Dodgers back in front.