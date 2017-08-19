New outfielder Curtis Granderson finds a role in Dodgers' 3-0 victory over Tigers

Curtis Granderson could not decide if he should smile. Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, he sat inside Mets manager Terry Collins’ office at Citi Field. Before him were Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson. They told him he would no longer be a Met, an organization Granderson came to love during his four seasons there.

The departure stung, Granderson explained. The destination did not.

About 13 hours later, Granderson did not have to hide his glee. He was sitting inside the visitors dugout at Comerica Park on his first day as a Dodger. The lineup listed him as the left fielder. He would bat fifth. He had caught a flight around 9 a.m. to meet his new teammates.

“This team has their makeup, their identity, what it is,” Granderson said before scoring the go-ahead run in 3-0 victory over Detroit. “I’m just trying to come in and be a part of it.”

Granderson contributed on Saturday in unorthodox fashion. He reached base in the sixth inning when Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos dropped a pop-up. Granderson scored on a single by Adrian Gonzalez. The Dodgers strung together a shutout behind five innings from Hyun-Jin Ryu, two from Ross Stripling, one from Brandon Morrow and a clean ninth from Kenley Jansen.

The arrival of Granderson, a 36-year-old pending free agent acquired for a player to be named later or cash considerations, came with consequences. The team optioned slumping center fielder Joc Pederson to triple-A Oklahoma City in hopes of rejuvenating his bat. Granderson joins a roster already overflowing with talent and adds to the logistical puzzle confronting manager Dave Roberts.

During the final six weeks of the regular season, as the Dodgers charge toward a franchise record for victories, Roberts and his front office will juggle playing time among their various outfielders, infielders and utility players. On Saturday, Yasiel Puig got the day off as Granderson played left, Chris Taylor played center and Cody Bellinger played right. The permutations are not endless, but there will be many more to come.

“We’ve turned over every stone,” Roberts said, “as far as looking at potential weaknesses or something that could be exploited, and adding depth.”

Dave Reginek / Getty Images Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu held the Tigers scoreless on three hits over five innings of work on Saturday in Detroit. Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu held the Tigers scoreless on three hits over five innings of work on Saturday in Detroit. (Dave Reginek / Getty Images)

The depth got tested on Saturday. Bellinger left the game after rolling his ankle on a leaping catch near the outfield wall in the sixth. Puig replaced him in the lineup at the start of the seventh. The Dodgers described Bellinger’s injury as a “mild” sprain.

The front office of the Dodgers has chosen not to rest after acquiring Yu Darvish on July 31. The team monitored the trade market during the past few weeks, pouncing on Granderson as Pederson continued his second-half swoon. Pederson has batted .156 with a .565 on-base plus slugging percentage since the All-Star break.

Roberts framed Pederson’s demotion as “an opportunity to reset.” Pederson did not travel to Oklahoma City alone. Shawn Wooten, an organizational hitting coach who has worked with Pederson in the past, left the clubhouse on Saturday before the game. Wooten had worked closely with Pederson on a revamped stance, which Pederson debuted on Friday, going 1-for-3 with a double.

“In a major-league setting, it’s really hard to continue to perform without looking at the scoreboard, when you’re looking at your average,” Roberts said.

Until the rosters expand on Sept. 1, Roberts intends to use Taylor and Enrique Hernandez as his primary center fielders. Granderson handled center field in 58 games for the Mets this season, but the Dodgers view him primarily as a left fielder. Andre Ethier is still expected to compete to earn a role as a pinch-hitter when he makes his 2017 debut in September, Roberts said.

Granderson returned on Saturday to the ballpark where he made his big-league debut nearly 13 years ago. Granderson was a fixture in Detroit’s lineup for four years. He made his first All-Star team in 2009. Sent to the Yankees in a three-way swap that sent Max Scherzer to the Tigers, Granderson finished fourth in American League MVP voting in 2011 after swatting 41 homers. He moved from The Bronx to Queens as a free agent in 2014 and emerged as a leader for a Mets team that reached the World Series in 2015.

During advance meetings before the 2015 National League Division Series, discussions on how to pacify Granderson stumped Dodgers officials, general manager Farhan Zaidi recalled. Daniel Murphy stole the show in that series, but Granderson was not far behind. He batted .389 and scored five runs as the Mets won in five.

“He was a guy we had a lot of difficulty talking through, because he is such a challenging guy to try to pitch to,” Zaidi said. “A tough guy to put away quickly. He makes pitchers work.”

On Saturday morning, Justin Turner exchanged friends with his former teammate, David Wright, the Mets captain. Granderson carries a spotless reputation. He won the Roberto Clemente Award last season for his charity work, which is mostly based out of his hometown in Chicago. Wright vouched for Granderson’s character.