Dodgers sign veteran outfielder Franklin Gutierrez to one-year deal

Add another name to the Dodgers outfield mix: Franklin Gutierrez, the 33-year-old who originally signed with the team in 2000.

Gutierrez has agreed to a one-year, $2.6-million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The contract is pending a physical.

Gutierrez was once an elite center fielder, but he is more likely to see time in the outfield corners for the Dodgers. His principal value comes from his ability to hit left-handed pitching. He posted an .884 on-base plus slugging percentage against left-handers for Seattle last season.

The Dodgers already have an outfield depth chart that includes Yasiel Puig, Joc Pederson, Andre Ethier, Andrew Toles, Scott Van Slyke and Trayce Thompson. Thompson and Van Slyke figure to see time against left-handed pitchers, although both are coming back from season-ending injuries.

The Dodgers were the least-effective team in baseball against left-handers last season. The team already moved to remedy that deficiency by acquiring right-handed hitting second baseman Logan Forsythe from Tampa Bay.