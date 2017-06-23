Dodgers' Julio Urias to have shoulder surgery; he's out for the season

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias will undergo major shoulder surgery next week and will not pitch again in 2017.
Team doctor Neal ElAttrache will repair the anterior capsule in Urias' left shoulder on Tuesday. Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, expects Urias to require 12 to 14 months of rehabilitation.
The injury occurred on one pitch during a minor league outing on June 10, Friedman said.
An examination of Urias revealed no damage to either his labrum or his rotator cuff, Friedman said. The lack of damage to other areas of the shoulder makes the operation less complicated.
