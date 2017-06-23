Dodgers' Julio Urias to have shoulder surgery; he's out for the season

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias will undergo major shoulder surgery next week and will not pitch again in 2017.

Team doctor Neal ElAttrache will repair the anterior capsule in Urias' left shoulder on Tuesday. Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, expects Urias to require 12 to 14 months of rehabilitation.

The injury occurred on one pitch during a minor league outing on June 10, Friedman said.

An examination of Urias revealed no damage to either his labrum or his rotator cuff, Friedman said. The lack of damage to other areas of the shoulder makes the operation less complicated.

CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke and Lindsey Thiry report from the Lakers' facility in El Segundo after the organization selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft. The Times' Bill Plaschke and Lindsey Thiry report from the Lakers' facility in El Segundo after the organization selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Follow Andy McCullough on Twitter @McCulloughTimes