Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw may be out 4-6 weeks

The initial prognosis for Clayton Kershaw’s time on the disabled list is four to six weeks, according to people familiar with the situation. The Dodgers have not determined a definitive timetable for his return. The team is expected to provide more information before Monday’s game against San Francisco.
Kershaw exited Sunday’s game against Atlanta with tightness in his lower back. He was expected to undergo further testing in the evening. Kershaw missed 10 weeks in 2016 with a herniated disk.
Fox Sports first reported the initial prognosis.
Kershaw (15-2, 2.04 earned-run average) would be on track to return by the end of August or early September. He had not missed a start this season before the injury.
