Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw may be out 4-6 weeks

The initial prognosis for Clayton Kershaw’s time on the disabled list is four to six weeks, according to people familiar with the situation. The Dodgers have not determined a definitive timetable for his return. The team is expected to provide more information before Monday’s game against San Francisco.

Kershaw exited Sunday’s game against Atlanta with tightness in his lower back. He was expected to undergo further testing in the evening. Kershaw missed 10 weeks in 2016 with a herniated disk.

Fox Sports first reported the initial prognosis.

Kershaw (15-2, 2.04 earned-run average) would be on track to return by the end of August or early September. He had not missed a start this season before the injury.

CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes