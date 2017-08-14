Dodgers mailbag: Should Cody Bellinger win National League MVP?

The Dodgers are 83-34. That translates to a 115-win pace. They took two of three from San Diego at Dodger Stadium this weekend after taking two of three from Arizona to complete a nine-game game road trip.

I know, I know: Slackers.

Only two other teams in baseball have won more than 70 games this season. These Dodgers are a historic bunch. It is repetitive to say so, but it is worthwhile to remember. Only two teams have won more than 110 games since the 162-game schedule debuted in 1962. The Dodgers are on pace to become the third.

They will host a two-game set with the basement-dwelling White Sox later this week. The series is bookended by off days on Monday and Thursday, when the team will fly to Detroit for a road trip that ends in Pittsburgh.

Until then, there is plenty to discuss. You can send me questions on Twitter @McCulloughTimes. Let’s do this.

Ah, the MVP debate. The Times does not permit its writers to vote for BBWAA awards, which is fine. If I had a ballot, I’m not sure where Cody Bellinger would be on it, but he likely would not be in the top five.

This is not to slight Bellinger. He should run away with the National League Rookie of the Year award. But he ranks 15th in FanGraphs’ version of WAR among NL position players (3.5), 10th in weighted on-base average (.394), seventh in weighted runs created + (147) and seventh in on-base plus slugging percentage (.972). The timing of his home runs has been impeccable — but it’s hard to put him ahead of first basemen like Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt (.425 wOBA) and Cincinnati’s Joey Votto (.431).

As for Corey Seager, here is what my top five on the ballot would look like right now:

Turner is being punished for his hamstring injury earlier in the season. It is not his fault he got hurt, but missing a month damages his case. Harper will slide further down in my theoretical ballot as he sits out to rest his injured knee.

Corey Seager is having a tremendous season. He has improved his walk rate significantly, jumping from 7.9% to 12.8%, while maintaining his batting average and his power. His ability to handle shortstop only enhances his value. If he goes on a heater in August and September, he has a chance to generate enough offense to leapfrog Goldschmidt and Rendon.

It depends.

It depends on how Adrian Gonzalez hits, whether he can generate power, whether he can catch up to fastballs, whether he looks like the player he was for most of his career.

It depends on how Joc Pederson adjusts to his current swoon. If it continues, he could certainly lose time. But if he ends this lengthy slump, he’ll stay in the lineup, at least against right-handed pitchers.

I can’t answer this question, not yet, because the Dodgers don’t know the answer. They won’t know until they see what Gonzalez and Andre Ethier have to offer in September.

Of the players you mentioned, I would say Clayton Kershaw and Chase Utley will likely end up there, Adrian Gonzalez should merit consideration but appears to fall a bit shy of the standard and everyone else has a lot of work to do. Cody Bellinger has played in fewer than 100 games in the majors. I have no idea how to project whether he’ll make the Hall of Fame. He probably won’t. Most guys don’t.

That can’t be considered very likely. Alex Verdugo has, literally, never taken an at-bat in a major league game. Maybe it could happen if Verdugo catches fire if he’s promoted in September and Pederson continues to tank, but more likely, the Dodgers will roll with veterans in October.

1. Chris Hatcher hasn’t been very good during the last two seasons.

2. Certain subsets of sports fans — not just Dodgers fans — obsess over relatively inconsequential members of the roster on a fairly continuous basis. There’s one guy on Twitter who writes me on a daily basis complaining about Logan Forsythe.

I really don’t know why Hatcher was activated. It also doesn’t make a big difference. If he’s pitching in important spots in October, that’s one thing. But if he soaks up some innings against the White Sox in August, who cares?

Yasmani Grandal caught Yu Darvish’s first start. But, yes, Austin Barnes will be the starter against left-handed pitchers in October.

It is certainly possible. They are the favorites.

No.

To quote Royals general manager Dayton Moore: My crystal ball is broken.

Logan Forsythe has an $8.5-million team option for next season. The Dodgers can afford to pick that up. Not every team can. That effects his trade value.

Forsythe hasn’t excelled at the plate this season, but he has been a solid fielder, which the organization appreciates. Given his lackluster production this season, and relatively expensive salary, it’s hard to imagine him generating a significant return in trade talks. So it would make sense for the team to retain him, continue to groom Chris Taylor as a super-utility player and hope Forsythe rebounds as a hitter. If not, they have Taylor as a potential replacement.