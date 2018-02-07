Dodgers mailbag: Will Chase Utley be back in 2018?

2. AJ Styles v. Shinsuke Nakamura will probably be pretty great, but it's hard to imagine they will top their match at Wrestle Kingdom 10. I'm curious to see if they try to build off that for a sequel, or if they aim to create something entirely fresh. Nakamura has looked sluggish at times during his run on the main roster, but Styles should bring out the best in him. So much depends on how much time WWE gives them. Given the likely letdown of the main event, in which pretty much everyone expects Roman Reigns to go over on Brock Lesnar and get booed out of the building, I suspect the company knows they'll need to soften the blow and keep the fans happy throughout the night. Letting Styles and Nakamura tear the house down for 30 minutes would help.