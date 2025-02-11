‘Hungrier than ever.’ Dodgers open spring training focused on avoiding World Series hangover

The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani pauses while warming up with pitchers and catchers at Camelback Ranch on Tuesday.

As the Dodgers officially opened spring training at Camelback Ranch on Tuesday, reminders of the team’s 2024 World Series title were everywhere.

On the side of the hitting facility building, a banner had been added to the seven other championship markers. On a grass hill behind one of the backfields, a large painting of the club’s World Series championship logo loomed behind the backstop. That same logo was plastered around the clubhouse too, printed on nameplates adorning every locker.

“It’s a little bit of a relief we got over the hump,” third baseman Max Muncy said of the club’s second title in five years and first in a full season since 1988.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of this organization,” veteran catcher Austin Barnes echoed.

Yet, as pitchers and catchers reported for their first workout of camp — alongside a majority of other position players who arrived early to the training facility — signs of change were evident too.

The team’s six new signings were getting acquainted with their new surroundings, representing the impactful offseason changes (and, the Dodgers hope, upgrades) the front office made during a $500-million spending spree.

Returning players, meanwhile, were firmly looking forward as well, trying to keep the memories of last October’s postseason run in the past as they embarked upon a championship defense.

“We can’t keep thinking about being champions again,” shortstop Mookie Betts said. “We haven’t even played Game 1. We have to take care of spring training and then when Game 1 comes, then Game 1 comes. But we can’t keep talking about the World Series.”

This has been a common refrain from the Dodgers throughout the offseason. On more than one occasion, club brass and players insisted that for all that last year’s team accomplished, this squad will have to form its own identity and create a new clubhouse culture.

“What is in the past is in the past,” outfielder Teoscar Hernández said at his January press conference after re-signing with the team. “We’re not gonna think about what we did the year before. We got our minds clear with what we can do.”

“I really don’t think you can take anything from last year and expect it to carry over to the start of the season,” veteran utilit yman Chris Taylor echoed at the DodgerFest fan event. “We have new faces. It’s a new team. It’s gonna be a new identity.”

Muncy said he hopes to one day look back at this team as one of the best in recent history. Infielder Miguel Rojas said he believes an unprecedented 120-win season is possible.

“When [ownership] went out there and got all those free agents and re-signed guys, they sent us a message,” Rojas said. “Like, ‘We’re not just happy winning one championship. We want to do more. That’s why we’re going to put the pressure on you guys to develop and deliver another championship here. We gave you the pieces you need to make another great run.’”

In the short term, though, the Dodgers’ primary focus is on resetting mentally after the highs of last year’s title, and using this spring to build a new foundation for a new-look roster once again facing World Series-or-bust expectations.

“We’re hungrier than ever,” Muncy said. “We’ve had guys out here for almost two weeks working on ground balls, going full bore. We’re not trying to let up at all.”

The Dodgers have some questions to address this spring.

Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman still are working their way back from offseason surgeries, though both are expected to be in the lineup on opening day next month. Ohtani, who also is coming back as a pitcher from a 2023 Tommy John revision surgery, likely won’t be ready to pitch by then, but was playing catch Tuesday and is scheduled to begin ramping up off a mound again in the coming weeks.

Defensively, Betts is continuing his move back to shortstop on a full-time basis and earned praise from Muncy and Rojas for the progress he has made.

The hierarchy of the reshaped starting pitching staff will be another storyline to follow. New signings Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki will battle returning frontline arms Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow for opening-day honors. Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin, meanwhile, are back after missing last season because of elbow surgeries and are slated to round out the season-opening rotation.

If the Dodgers can make all those moving pieces fit together, they should have more than enough firepower to return to the postseason and make a bid at becoming MLB’s first repeat champion in a quarter-century.

But first, the team will have to shake off its World Series hangover and start anew in a season in which anything less than another title will feel like a failure.

“Guys know that there’s only so much celebrating you can do in the offseason, especially when we have to show up so quickly,” Muncy said. “You got to make sure you get your body right, reset it, get healthy, and show up ready to go for spring. And I think from what I’ve seen so far, we’ve done a pretty good job.”