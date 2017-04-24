Dodgers mailbag: When should the Dodgers call up Cody Bellinger?

The Dodgers are 9-10. That translates to a 77-win pace, which would be the worst season for this organization since 2005. The starting rotation looks rickety. The offense has been inconsistent. The bullpen imploded in a nine-run inning Friday night at Chase Field.

The Dodgers dropped two of three to the Diamondbacks over the weekend. The team has not won a series since the first of the season. They have a chance to break that streak this week in San Francisco, during four games against the free-falling Giants, who have lost four in a row and may be without star pitcher Madison Bumgarner for two months or longer.

Here are the pitching matchups for this series (though do not be surprised if Julio Urias pitches on Wednesday or Thursday):

Monday: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-3, 5.87 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Cain (1-0, 3.31 ERA).

Tuesday: LHP Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 2.54 ERA) vs. LHP Ty Blach (0-0, 4.76 ERA).

Wednesday: LHP Alex Wood (1-0, 3.29 ERA) vs. RHP Johnny Cueto (3-1, 5.25 ERA).

Thursday: RHP Kenta Maeda (1-2, 8.05 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Moore (1-3, 5.87 ERA).

Heading into the series at AT&T Park, there is plenty to discuss.

1. Cody Bellinger is not on the 40-man roster, so barring the Dodgers making room in the near future, he is likely to spend a few more months in triple-A Oklahoma City. If, theoretically, Joc Pederson’s groin issue is something that lingers well beyond 10 days, maybe the Dodgers break the bag, put Bellinger on the roster and see what happens. But more likely, he’ll get time to soak up at-bats and experience in the Pacific Coast League.

It’s important to remember that Bellinger is only 21. On Sunday morning, before Pederson got hurt, I asked General Manager Farhan Zaidi whether Bellinger’s arrival would be dictated by his progress in the minors or by the needs of the big-league club.

“With all these guys, it just winds up being a little of both,” Zaidi said. “Especially on a team like ours, that doesn’t have any obvious openings. An opportunity has to be created before a guy can get here. So a guy at his age, at his level of his advancement, with his experience, there’s always things to work on to get better.

“Now, if the opportunity comes sooner rather than later, those things can be learned on the job.”

I do not know when, exactly, the Dodgers plan to bring up Bellinger, but I do think it will happen this year. If he continues to be a force in the minors, he should be up before September, to make sure he could be on the postseason roster, even as a contributor off the bench. But the Dodgers do not want to bring him to the majors to sit on the bench for the majority of the season, which goes back to one of Zaidi’s initial points: There isn’t an opening on major-league roster for him, not at first base, at the very least.

I possess eyes and I cover baseball for a living, so I’m aware of Adrian Gonzalez’s struggles in April. He is not driving the baseball. He looks late on fastballs. He is still dealing with discomfort in his right elbow/forearm. This is all fairly obvious, and all reason for concern.

But good baseball teams do not replace multi-time All-Star veterans with 21-year-old rookies one month into the season. I understand the impulse from fans to want to see Bellinger. But Gonzalez has earned the right to play through his physical and mechanical issues, which also allows Bellinger more time to grow in the minors. Bellinger may seem too good for his level — he was hitting .339/.426/.661 after 16 games — but he also is only a few weeks removed from appearing totally overmatched at the plate in spring training.

Bellinger’s time will come. That may be earlier than September. But it’s hard to see it in the first half of this season.

2. I agree with Lance Storm: Don’t ban moves. Train wrestlers how to use them properly.

That said, I was heartbroken to learn about Katsuyori Shibata’s injury after his match with Kazuchika Okada earlier this month. The match was fantastic, and it offered a glimpse into what Shibata was capable of doing as a main-eventer for New Japan Pro Wrestling. I did not think I would see a move in 2017 that topped Kenny Omega’s Rainmaker V-Trigger. Then I saw Shibata’s Rainmaker Slap. That was incredible, and it also passed the test for both stiffness and safety. Shibata smacked Okada’s face with tremendous force. But I didn’t worry about Okada’s career afterward.

It is tough to draw the line. The headbutt that injured Shibata was gruesome. He had done it before, and it was gruesome then too. I prefer the strong style to the hipper, indie style (think Will Ospreay v. Ricochet) that looks more like a choreographed fight than an actual physical encounter. Shibata works a physical style. His stuff looks painful, and I’m sure it is. You put yourself and your opponents at risk when you work like that. As enjoyable as it can be to watch, there has to be some long-term consideration made when deciding what to do in the ring.

Kenta Maeda could generate plenty of trade interest. He is a relatively young pitcher on a lengthy but affordable contract.

I am not sure why the Dodgers would want to trade him. His value may not be at its nadir, but it’s never been lower than it is now. It makes more sense for the organization to help Maeda rebuild his confidence and try to get him thriving in the rotation again. If there’s a legitimate offer on the table then, maybe the Dodgers could move him. But selling low doesn’t make much sense.

Rich Hill has a blister on his left middle finger. It is a persistent little bugger, too.

I think you misspelled the last name of president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman there.

Yes, the Dodgers are still the favorites to win the National League West. If you don’t take my word for it, you can ask the fine folks who run the projection systems at FanGraphs or Baseball Prospectus. It could be a lot worse. Just ask the Giants.