Dodgers mailbag: With Clayton Kershaw injured, should the team acquire Yu Darvish?

The Dodgers are 68-31. That translates to a 111-win pace — but who cares.

Who cares, because on Sunday afternoon, Clayton Kershaw went down with a back injury. He exited the game after only two innings. The initial diagnosis was tightness in his lower back, with more clarity to emerge after an MRI and a visit with the team’s back specialist on Sunday night.

Kershaw, though, is headed for the 10-day disabled list, manager Dave Roberts said. There is no exact timetable for his return, and there may be only a vague timetable when the severity of the situation becomes clear.

This puts an obvious crimp in the Dodgers plans. At a time when the team was trying to figure out how to upgrade before the July 31 trade deadline, they now must deal with the uncertainty surrounding their best pitcher. For obvious reasons, the central question in this week’s mailbag will involve Yu Darvish.

You can send me questions on Twitter @McCulloughTimes. Let’s do this.

I would trade for Yu Darvish, plus another elite reliever, someone from the pile of Zach Britton, Justin Wilson, Addison Reed, et cetera. I would stomach the agita caused by giving up a significant haul of prospects in order to complete the trades.

The Dodgers are in the process of trying to figure that out. There are a lot of layers here. Let’s go through them, point by point.

1. Will the Rangers be willing to move Darvish?

After a brutal series in Baltimore last week, the Rangers started fielding calls on Darvish, as Jeff Passan reported. The Dodgers are among the teams to have shown interest, according to people familiar with the situation.

Texas is two games under .500. They reside in fourth place in the American League West. They are not a good baseball team. But because of the second Wild Card, they can still pretend to be contenders. The Rangers are 2.5 games away from earning an entry into the one-game playoff, with four teams ahead of them. Contention looks like a mirage — but the Rangers are about to start a 10-game homestand against the Marlins, Orioles and Mariners. Texas could jolt themselves back into contention, or they could continue to prove they are a flawed baseball team in need of a talent infusion.

Jon Daniels, the team’s general manager, is not a fool. He likely sees the gap between his team and the Astros, who lead the division by 17 games and employ a bevy of young talent. He understands his farm system could use replenishment. That said, the Rangers have been knocking on the door in the playoffs for the entire decade, and this roster was built to win in 2017.

Darvish becomes a free agent after this season. Texas may want to re-sign him. The offers from other clubs may not justify the cost of setting Darvish free.

2. Do the Dodgers want to acquire Darvish?

Yes.

3. OK, wise guy, but will they pay the cost?

So, here is how most trade conversations between the Dodgers and other teams begin.

Dodgers: “We would like to acquire [player X].”

Other team: “That’s great. You have the prospects necessary to acquire him. We really like Walker Buehler and Alex Verdugo.”

Dodgers: “Sorry, we would prefer not to trade those guys.”

Other team: “Well, those are the guys we want. We’ll be in touch.”

Click.

This phenomenon is not unique to the Dodgers. It’s how the Braves acquired Dansby Swanson — sometimes, if you ask for the other team’s top prospect, they will say “yes.” The Dodgers are not considered a team you can dupe, but it doesn’t hurt to ask.

The trade deadline is still a week away. The Rangers can afford to shoot for the moon, at this point. They can feign an interest in contending. They can take the time to sift through all the suitors, and play them off each other.

It’s a negotiation. The price is a moving target, and assigning value in these situations can be tricky. One rival executive told me a package built around Yadier Alvarez and Willie Calhoun feels fair. Another told me the Rangers would need more than Buehler or Verdugo to get it done. The conversations between Daniels, Andrew Friedman and the other executives aren’t publicly available, so we’re dealing with incomplete information.

Right now, I would assume the Rangers are holding firm on pressing the Dodgers for Buehler or Verdugo — or more. There’s no reason not to do so, but as the deadline gets closer, the leverage decreases.

A lot can change in a week. The Rangers could get hot. The Rangers could tank. The news on Clayton Kershaw could be relatively minor. It could be devastating. The status of Kershaw could play a significant role in any discussions — and not in the way you think.

4. Do the Dodgers think they need Darvish?