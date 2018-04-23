Dodgers come from behind against Nationals to get back to .500

There are the conventional ways to win a game, as expressed in terms of job descriptions.
The slugger, for one. The big home run.
The ace, for another. The shutout.
And there are the unconventional ways, including the one the Dodgers deployed on Sunday: the speedy backup catcher.
The Dodgers never have had a winning record this season. However, in the wake of Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals, the Dodgers' time may be coming. The victory returned the Dodgers to the .500 mark for the first time in 11 days, and look who comes to town Monday: the Miami Marlins, a team that intentionally self-destructed last winter.
The Dodgers won Sunday with five hits – four of them doubles – and a hit batter. For the first time this season, Kenley Jansen earned a save on consecutive days, giving up consecutive singles to start the ninth and then striking out two of the final three batters.
Austin Barnes is not one of the headline names on the Dodgers, but he embodies the versatility and depth so coveted by the team's management. He is primarily a catcher, but he can help at second base and third base. He can hit, if not for power, and he can run a little bit.
And so it came to pass that Barnes had entered the game as a substitute, at second base. The score was tied, 3-3, in the seventh inning. The Dodgers might have used a left-handed hitter to bat for Barnes, but they had none on a bench thinned by a nine-man bullpen.
So Barnes stood at bat, as his body was tagged by an 80-mph curve from Trevor Gott. Barnes took first base.
Chris Taylor laced a single into right field, and most anyone with the primary position of catcher would have stopped at second base, where he would have found himself in scoring position and darn pleased about it.
But there went Barnes, around second and charging to third base. The Nationals could not throw him out. He found himself 90 feet from home plate, and from there he scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Corey Seager.
The Nationals deployed Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg to start the first two games of the series and, yeah. On Sunday, however, the Nationals turned to Jeremy Hellickson, who never has gotten a Cy Young vote in his nine major league seasons.
Hellickson was unemployed two weeks before opening day. The Nationals threw him a lifeline in the form of a minor league contract, and this was his second start of the season.
The Nationals put up a run in the second, a run in the fourth and a run in the sixth. The Dodgers had put up nothing at that point, with Hellickson spinning a one-hitter and retiring 14 consecutive batters.
Then came the third time through the order, for a pitcher without even half a spring to build his arm strength. Taylor doubled, with one out in the sixth, and the Nationals should have had a left-handed reliever ready to face the next four batters – three that batted left-handed, and one switch-hitter.
Seager walked. The tying run came to bat. No reliever.
Yasmani Grandal doubled, scoring Taylor and Seager. The Nationals' 3-0 lead had been cut to 3-2. Now a reliever.
Cody Bellinger doubled, tying the score.
Alex Wood, the Dodgers' starter, had lost three games all of last season. He appeared destined for his third loss this season before the Dodgers' sixth-inning uprising, but he nonetheless delivered a quality start. In six innings, he gave up three runs, two earned.
