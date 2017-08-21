Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger continues to rest sprained ankle, sits out second game in a row

Cody Bellinger’s sprained right ankle remained swollen Monday, two days after the Dodgers rookie injured it while making a leaping catch at the outfield wall at Detroit.

Bellinger sat out Monday for the second game in a row, and manager Dave Roberts indicated that Bellinger also would sit out Tuesday.

“That’s as far as I want to get ahead, right now,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers will continue to evaluate the severity of the injury as the week continues. Bellinger did not require an MRI immediately after the injury, Roberts said. But the ankle is still not capable of supporting Bellinger, given the violence of his approach at the plate.

“With the torque that he creates with his swing, and the instability [created] by swelling with a sprain, it doesn’t make sense right now,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers have not publicly raised the possibility of placing Bellinger on the 10-day disabled list. But if the swelling keeps Bellinger on the bench heading into the weekend, the team could reevaluate.

Darvish hopeful for Sunday

Yu Darvish, who has experienced tightness in his lower back, completed a 38-pitch bullpen session before Monday’s game. The Dodgers plan to activate him from the 10-day disabled list for Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pitching coach Rick Honeycutt monitored the session. Darvish will throw again Thursday.

“It was good to see him get through this,” Honeycutt said. “We’ll make sure there were no repercussions after this afternoon and do another one with a few more pitches. There was good intensity and good effort today, so that was a very positive sign.”

Darvish left his Dodger Stadium debut last week after reporting an issue with his back. He has said that he feels sound enough to pitch, but the team wants to be careful. Brock Stewart is expected to start in Darvish’s place Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes