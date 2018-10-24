Eduardo Nunez becomes an unlikely hero for the Red Sox in Game 1 of the World Series

Nunez had sent a thrill through the sellout Boston crowd some 30 minutes earlier. He scooped a breaking ball out from near his ankles and golfed it. The pitch carved a parabola in the sky and soared over the Green Monster in left field in the seventh inning of a one-run ballgame. Three hundred and seventy-three feet later, the Red Sox were three runs richer and on their way to an 8-4 victory over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.