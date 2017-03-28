Dodgers-Reds Cactus League game box, for Wednesday

The Dodgers played split-squad games today taking one out of two. The Dodgers fell to the Cincinnati Reds, 9-3, in one game and defeated the San Diego Padres, 3-1, in the other.

ON THE MOUND: The Cactus League debut of 2015 Dodgers first-round pick Walker Buehler was eventful. He walked the first batter he faced, former MVP Joey Votto, and gave up a two-run homer on the next batter, Reds outfielder Adam Duvall. Then Buehler got to meet Chase Utley. Utley introduced himself to Buehler on the mound and gave him some encouragement. “I appreciated it,” said Buehler, who gave up three runs and collected three outs. Utley smiled when asked about the moment. “See you later, guys,” he responded as he left the Dodgers clubhouse. “Never seen that one,” Manager Dave Roberts said. “But with Chase, there’s always something new.”

AT THE PLATE: Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers’ top hitting prospect, wrapped up a challenging spring with a titanic two-run homer off Reds pitcher Scott Feldman. It was Bellinger’s second homer in the Cactus League, where he is hitting .185. Bellinger will begin the season in triple-A Oklahoma City. He will split his time between first base and the outfield, where “he’s more than serviceable at all three spots,” Roberts said. The manager offered high praise for Bellinger’s demeanor. “He’s going to be a major league player,” Roberts said. “It’s just a matter of when his time comes.”

EXTRA BASES: Dodgers instructor Eric Gagne threw another bullpen session on Tuesday morning with pitching coach Rick Honeycutt nearby. Gagne is attempting a comeback at 41 after pitching for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. “I would never bet against Eric,” Roberts said. “Just watching his bullpens, the ball is coming out well. He’s throwing it well.” . . . Yasiel Puig took part in a minor league game designed to give him an opportunity to work out the kinks in the mechanics of his swing. Puig has hit .234 in 47 Cactus League at-bats. “It’s got to be better,” Roberts said. “And he understands that.”

UP NEXT: Seattle Mariners at Peoria Baseball Complex, 1 p.m. TV: MLB Network. No radio.

