Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to undergo bone scan of foot Monday

Hyun-Jin Ryu will undergo a bone scan on his left foot on Monday as the Dodgers evaluate his ability to pitch later in the week. Ryu was struck by a line drive against the Angels earlier this week, and an X-ray came back negative. The Dodgers are hoping to avoid a repeat of the fiasco with Andre Ethier last spring, when a fracture was missed by the initial tests.

“The foot is still bothering him,” manager Dave Roberts said before Sunday’s game against the Padres.

Ryu will not pitch in the coming series against the Diamondbacks. Clayton Kershaw will start on Tuesday against Arizona. Alex Wood will pitch Wednesday, and Rich Hill will start on Thursday. The team has not determined a rotation for the weekend against Kansas City.

Brandon McCarthy could return by that series. McCarthy will pitch in a four-inning simulated game on Monday at class-A Rancho Cucamonga. Though he is on the disabled list with a sore knee, McCarthy was shut down for 10 days after he lost the ability to throw strikes in an outing on June 25.

The Dodgers are hopeful McCarthy can overcome “the yips” he dealt with in 2016. He’ll get an opportunity to face hitters on Monday.

“It’s about gathering information,” Roberts said. “We’ll make a decision [after that].”

