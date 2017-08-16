Clayton Kershaw takes one step closer to return for Dodgers

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Clayton Kershaw finished warming in Dodger Stadium’s home bullpen and walked toward the mound. He then took another scheduled step toward returning to the team when he faced Chase Utley, Rob Segedin and Joc Pederson in a two-inning simulated game.

It went off without a noticeable hitch. After the first simulated inning, Kershaw playfully complimented Pederson’s patience to not swing at the fifth pitch he saw. Kershaw then returned to the mound to fire 15 more pitches.

Next for the 29-year-old left-hander will be three innings of another simulated game on Monday. He could then be deemed fit to begin a minor league rehab assignment.

Kershaw last pitched in a major league game on July 23, when he exited after two innings because of a strain in his lower back. Last week in Phoenix he pronounced himself recovered, and he has completed several strenuous workouts since.

Hernandez hits cleanup

With normal middle-of-the-lineup stalwart Cody Bellinger resting, utility man Enrique Hernandez hit fourth for the Dodgers on Wednesday. It was only his third time batting cleanup in 186 career starts.

Manager Dave Roberts said his decision was influenced by Hernandez’s two home runs against White Sox starter Carlos Rodon last month in Chicago in his first time facing him.

“The type of success he’s had against him has value,” Roberts said before the game.

Hernandez proved Roberts right, hitting another home run in his second at-bat against Rodon on Wednesday to tie the game 2-2.

Postseason prices

The Dodgers announced their postseason ticket prices in a letter sent to season-ticket holders. Ticket prices range from $31 to $236 for the division series, $63 to $256 for the league championship series and $166 to $531 for the World Series. The lowest single-game price for a World Series ticket would be $231.

The Dodgers have not yet announced when single-game tickets go on sale. If the Dodgers maintain the best record in the major leagues, they would enjoy home-field advantage in each round.

The division series would start at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6. The National League Championship Series is set to start on Saturday, Oct. 14, and the World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Short hops

Before Wednesday’s game, right fielder Yasiel Puig and hitting coach Turner Ward posed for pictures while hugging and wearing shirts depicting Puig kissing Ward. Puig has made that a habit after his home runs in recent weeks. …Left-hander Grant Dayton (neck) will begin a minor league rehab assignment with double-A Tulsa while the Dodgers are on the road in Detroit. He’ll then advance to triple-A Oklahoma City. In total, he is expected to make five appearances before being activated. …Outfielder Franklin Gutierrez (joint inflammation ) also is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon.

Times staff writer Bill Shaikin contributed to this report.

