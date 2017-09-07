Adrian Gonzalez will be out a few days after getting injection in his back

Adrian Gonzalez received a pain-killing epidural injection for the herniated disk in his back as part of the Dodgers’ attempt to get him healthy for the postseason.

Gonzalez will not be available for a few days as the team waits for the medicine to take effect, manager Dave Roberts said before Thursday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Gonzalez has appeared in only two games this month, and he struggles to get loose on a consistent basis.

On Wednesday, Roberts said that Gonzalez’s injury could keep him off the playoff roster for the National League division series. Gonzalez is unlikely to start at first base, with Cody Bellinger expected to play on a daily basis. The Dodgers had hoped Gonzalez could aid the team as a hitter off the bench.

“Hopefully, this formula, the treatment, the rest and all of that, will help and get him back on the field,” Roberts said.

Gonzalez has been sidelined with injuries for most of the season. He dealt with elbow inflammation upon his arrival at spring training. His back flared up early in the regular season. After avoiding the disabled list for his entire career, Gonzalez missed time with injuries on two separate occasions this summer.

His lack of production might be tied to his health. Gonzalez has hit only two home runs this season. He is batting .248 with a career-worst .640 on-base plus slugging percentage. During his first four full seasons as a Dodger, his OPS was .809.

Seager in the field

Sidelined since Aug. 29 with inflammation in his elbow, Corey Seager is expected to return to shortstop Friday.

Seager had insisted he could play through his discomfort, but the Dodgers hoped to avoid him further damaging his arm. He did not throw a baseball for a week, until he started a throwing program Monday.

An MRI on his elbow revealed “problems,” Seager said last weekend in San Diego. He is likely to be re-examined in the offseason, and could require minor surgery.

