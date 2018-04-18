Dodgers call up utility infielder Max Muncy

Alec Asher, a pitcher claimed off waivers by the Dodgers two weeks ago, was claimed on Tuesday by the Milwaukee Brewers. Asher had started on Saturday for triple-A Oklahoma City . . . The opening on the 40-man roster did not remain unfilled for long. Later in the day, the team acquired right-handed pitcher Ariel Hernandez from Cincinnati in exchange for pitcher Zach Neal and first baseman Ibandel Isabel. Hernandez, 26, was pitching in relief for Cincinnati's double-A affiliate.