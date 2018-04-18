Dodgers call up utility infielder Max Muncy

The Dodgers continued to shuffle through options for the margins of their roster on Tuesday, calling up utility infielder Max Muncy and optioning another utility infielder, Breyvic Valera, back to the minors.
The team viewed Muncy as a viable option at third base as Logan Forsythe recovers from inflammation in his right shoulder. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, the team called up Valera so Muncy could play a few games at third for triple-A Oklahoma City. Muncy, 27, was hitting .313 with a .984 on-base slugging percentage in Oklahoma City.
Muncy, a left-handed hitter, will start on Wednesday in the series finale against San Diego pitcher Luis Perdomo. Manager Dave Roberts indicated he was considering playing Muncy on Friday against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer at Dodger Stadium.
"Good defender at third," Roberts said. "Third and first is where he thrives. Really like him in the [batter's] box."
Muncy will team with Kyle Farmer and Enrique Hernandez until Forsythe is ready to return. Muncy batted .195 in 96 games with Oakland in 2015 and 2016. The Dodgers signed him to a minor league deal last April.
"I'll fit in wherever they want me to fit in," Muncy said. "I offer a left-handed bat, defensive versatility. That's what I'm hoping for right now."
The vacancy at third base was originally created by the fractured wrist of Justin Turner. Rehabilitating away from the team, Turner has still not been cleared to swing a bat, Roberts said. Tom Koehler, the reliever who injured his shoulder in spring training, has not been cleared to throw a baseball, either.
Short hops
Alec Asher, a pitcher claimed off waivers by the Dodgers two weeks ago, was claimed on Tuesday by the Milwaukee Brewers. Asher had started on Saturday for triple-A Oklahoma City . . . The opening on the 40-man roster did not remain unfilled for long. Later in the day, the team acquired right-handed pitcher Ariel Hernandez from Cincinnati in exchange for pitcher Zach Neal and first baseman Ibandel Isabel. Hernandez, 26, was pitching in relief for Cincinnati's double-A affiliate.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes