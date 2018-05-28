Dodgers reliever Tom Koehler throws first bullpen session since shoulder injury

Tom Koehler, one of the few additions made during this frugal winter by the Dodgers, threw his first bullpen session since straining a capsule in his right shoulder during spring training, but remained vague about when he might make his debut with the team.
The Dodgers have charted a cautious path with Koehler, a right-handed reliever whom the team felt could help replace Brandon Morrow in the bullpen. Koehler has been able to play catch up to a distance of 200 feet with intensity, he said. He threw 15 pitches off the mound on Monday before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Asked if he could be ready before the All-Star break, Koehler equivocated.
"It's possible," Koehler said. "But I also wouldn't be shocked if I wasn't."
The Dodgers often do not reveal timetables to the public about when they expect their players to return from injuries. Koehler has hewn tightly to this directive. He indicated he no longer feels discomfort in his shoulder when throwing and has been encouraged by his progress.
"We're getting there," Koehler said. "Hopefully it's sooner rather than later. I'm loving watching the guys play, I just want to be a part of that, in any way that I can be. Trying not to rush it, but at the same time I'm feeling pretty good.
"Once we clear a couple hurdles, I will not be the easiest person to deal with, because I want to get out there, and I'm going to start nagging some people."
Garcia recalled, Paredes optioned
The Dodgers executed yet another roster move with their bullpen by recalling right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia and optioning left-handed reliever Edward Paredes to triple-A Oklahoma City. The team had brought back Paredes last week when they sent J.T. Chargois to the minors.
Garcia spent a day with the Dodgers during a doubleheader in Washington on May 19. He made two scoreless appearances with Oklahoma City after he returned to the minors. Garcia has a 7.71 earned-run average in five outings with the big-league club this season.
