Loss of Josh Fields throws off Dodgers' bullpen

Justin Turner’s two-run homer in the ninth inning Thursday was the 53rd in June for the Dodgers, tying the franchise record for homers in a month, set in June 2017. … Enrique Hernandez had two clutch hits Thursday, a two-out RBI single in the second inning and a two-out RBI double in the fourth. ... Shortstop Chris Taylor returned to the lineup after being limited by a sore left hamstring to a pinch-hitting for seven games. He doubled to left field in the first but was hitless in his next four at-bats.