Doctors link dizziness suffered by Dodgers' Brian Dozier to a medication

Brian Dozier was back in the Dodgers’ lineup Tuesday, with cardiologists clearing him after a round of heart tests triggered by what the second baseman said was his use of an allergy medication.
After he had sinus discomfort in Denver last weekend, Dozier took a dose of Zyrtec before Monday’s game. He never had used it and he experienced dizziness, which is listed as one of the possible side effects.
Dozier left the game and abnormalities in an electrocardiogram administered Monday night resulted in an appointment for heart tests Tuesday morning, including a treadmill stress test.
“When you’re talking about the ticker, you want to make sure everything’s OK,” Dozier said.
It was. He said he had an irregular heartbeat episode before and was so unconcerned Tuesday that his wife went shopping while he completed the tests.
He said he did not plan to use Zyrtec again. On the other hand, he said: “At least it cleared out my sinuses.”
Short hops
Jaime Jarrin has been selected as winner of the third annual Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the Southern California Sports Broadcasters. Jarrin, 82, is in his 60th season calling Dodgers games in Spanish. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998. Scully, the Dodgers’ voice for 67 seasons, was the inaugural winner of the award, followed by Kings broadcaster Bob Miller. … Ross Stripling, who was expected to be available in relief Tuesday after his move from the starting rotation to the bullpen, has a sore back muscle. His status for Tuesday’s game is uncertain, manager Dave Roberts said. … As expected, the Dodgers put reliever John Axford on the disabled list because of a fractured fibula and activated Alex Wood, who was Tuesday night’s starting pitcher.