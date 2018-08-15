Doctors link dizziness suffered by Dodgers' Brian Dozier to a medication

Jaime Jarrin has been selected as winner of the third annual Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the Southern California Sports Broadcasters. Jarrin, 82, is in his 60th season calling Dodgers games in Spanish. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998. Scully, the Dodgers’ voice for 67 seasons, was the inaugural winner of the award, followed by Kings broadcaster Bob Miller. … Ross Stripling, who was expected to be available in relief Tuesday after his move from the starting rotation to the bullpen, has a sore back muscle. His status for Tuesday’s game is uncertain, manager Dave Roberts said. … As expected, the Dodgers put reliever John Axford on the disabled list because of a fractured fibula and activated Alex Wood, who was Tuesday night’s starting pitcher.