Dodgers activate JT Chargois, giving them 40 active players

The Dodgers’ active roster reached maximum capacity Monday, when they reinstated right-hander J.T. Chargois from the 10-day disabled list. Chargois had been the only inactive member of the club’s 40-man roster.
Chargois returns after landing on the disabled list last month with a neck injury. The 27-year-old has posted a 3.45 ERA in 31 1/3 innings across 38 relief appearances this season. He joins a crowded bullpen as the Dodgers enter the final week of the regular season still fighting for the National League West crown.
“It’s good for him to get back healthy, to finish the season healthy and not on the disabled list,” manager Dave Roberts said. “If the opportunity presents itself to get him in there, we’ll try to do that. But, obviously, with six games left, we’ve got to go with guys that I know have done it recently. But, yeah, if there’s an opportunity that would be great. But I’m just proud of him to get back up here.”
Chargois likely isn’t in contention for a spot in the Dodgers’ playoff bullpen – if they clinch a berth to need one. The Dodgers still have 17 other options to choose from. On Sunday, Roberts mentioned Josh Fields and Tony Cingrani, who have both spent significant time on the disabled list, as relievers he’d like to see more before needing to make decisions.
Entering Monday, Fields had allowed one run in seven outings since returning early this month after missing more thantwo months with shoulder inflammation. Cingrani, a left-hander, had faced just four batters in two appearances since returning last week.
Postseason auditions run through next Sunday, though the Dodgers must first worry about advancing that far.
“We have a lot of guys that have really kind of showed themselves positively in some pretty tough spots over the course of this season,” Roberts said. “So I think that in the middle of the season, there were some questions but I think it’s become a lot more clear who we have now and moving forward.”
Silver Slugger finalists
Shortstop Manny Machado and catcher Yasmani Grandal were named Silver Slugger award finalists Monday. Machado began Monday with a .296 batting average, .908 OPS, and 37 home runs in 155 games between the Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles. Grandal had a .233 batting average with an .803 OPS and 24 home runs in 133 games.