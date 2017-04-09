Dodgers power their way past the Rockies, 10-6

One performance by one man cannot shatter a hard-earned narrative. But Logan Forsythe did his best to quell the fears about the Dodgers’ ability to hit left-handers in a 10-6 victory over the Rockies.

Forsythe played a crucial role in a five-run flurry against left-handed Colorado starter Tyler Anderson. Forysthe led off the first inning with a double and scored on a two-run double by Justin Turner. He coaxed a walk out of Anderson in the second and scored on a two-run homer by Corey Seager. In the fourth, Forsythe provided an RBI single.

The Dodgers (4-3) staved off a sweep in their first road series of the season, even after Kenta Maeda allowed four runs in five innings. A bitter wind transformed every fly ball into an adventure and some slipshod defending by the Rockies aided the Dodgers offense in a three-run seventh inning.

During the first 18 innings at Coors Field, the offense produced three runs. The group need three plate appearances on Sunday to score twice, and the sequence offered hope about the group’s prospects going forward.

Up first was Forsythe, who was hitting .158 with nine strikeouts in his first week as a Dodger. His acquisition was the organization’s signature maneuver designed to improve their production against left-handed pitchers. Forsythe showed his capability in his first at-bat.

Anderson could not locate the zone, until a 3-1 fastball cut the plate in two. Forsythe pounded it off the wall for a double.

Seager also benefited from Anderson’s inexact command. Seager walked on six pitches. Two runners were aboard for Turner.

Turner played perhaps the most curious role in the lefty struggles last season. He is a right-handed hitter who had historically hit right-handers best. The split became pronounced in 2016: Turner batted .209 with a .640 on-base plus slugging percentage against left-handers.

With his fastball still unreliable, Anderson tried to fool Turner with a changeup. Turner maintained his balance as he roped a double to left.

An inning later, Forsythe sparked another rally, this one with two outs. His walk set the table for Seager. Anderson tried a first-pitch cutter. The choice did not fool Seager, who volleyed the ball back over the fence in center.

Two innings later, after Maeda allowed a two-run homer to outfielder Charlie Blackmon, Forsythe came up with a runner at second and two out. He flared a single into right to bring home Enrique Hernandez.

Up three runs, Maeda faded in the fifth. He issued a leadoff walk to the No. 8 hitter, backup catcher Tony Wolters. Blackmon singled. A single by outfielder Gerardo Parra brought home Wolters. A sacrifice fly from outfielder Carlos Gonzalez cut the lead to one. Maeda managed to escape when third baseman Nolan Arenado lined a slider into Yasiel Puig’s glove in right field.

