Dodgers move Kenta Maeda, Ross Stripling to bullpen

Reeling after three relief-related losses on this road trip and stuck without Kenley Jansen for at least two more weeks, the Dodgers shifted two starting pitchers into the bullpen on Sunday, with Kenta Maeda and Ross Stripling available as relievers this week.
Stripling will be available on Tuesday and Maeda will be available on Wednesday, manager Dave Roberts said before Sunday’s series finale at Coors Field in Denver.
Roberts sold the decision on Stripling and Maeda as a necessity. The bullpen was exposed this weekend against the Colorado Rockies with Jansen back in Los Angeles receiving treatment for his heart condition. The Dodgers entered Sunday with Arizona for the division lead, with Colorado lurking.
“Where we’re at right now, these games are really important, obviously,” Roberts said. “They’re always important, but when you’re tied, and you’ve got a team who is a game and a half back, they’re that much more magnified every game. You’ve got to kind of speed things up just a tick.”
Jansen may not be available until September. If they hope to win the division, the Dodgers cannot afford many more nights like Friday and Saturday.
Zac Rosscup gave up a game-deciding home run to Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon on Friday. A day later, Roberts removed Scott Alexander in a save situation and entrusted the game to J.T. Chargois. The move backfired when Chargois gave up a walkoff homer to McMahon.
By October, the team had hoped to move at least two of its starting pitchers into the bullpen. The trouble this week expedited the process. The Dodgers will activate Alex Wood from the disabled list to start on Tuesday and do the same with Hyun-Jin Ryu on Wednesday. They will take the place of Stripling and Maeda.
Stripling could return to the rotation later in the season. He made an All-Star team as a starting pitcher this season and made a quality start of six innings and one run allowed at Coors Field on Thursday. The team could shift Wood into relief, if they view Stripling as a better option in the rotation in October.
“Our hope is to get Ross back in the starting rotation,” Roberts said. “He’s earned it.”
Maeda could be used in multi-inning stints. Roberts indicated Maeda would be able to pitch on back-to-back days if he only pitches one inning at a time.
In the bullpen, Maeda will miss some money-making opportunities. His contract offers millions in incentives based on being a starter. He earned $1 million by making his 20th start on Friday. He can make another $1.5 million for 25 starts and an additional $1.5 million for 30. Neither milestone appears likely.
Maeda will earn $250,000 when he completes one more inning, which would give him 110 on the season. Similar bonuses await him at each 10-inning marker up to 190.
Armed with a deceptive split-changeup, Maeda has struck out a career-best 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. But he has been increasingly hittable in the past few weeks. In his last four starts, he posted a 6.45 earned-run average.
“We see him as a starter,” Roberts said. “He sees himself as a starter. But right now, with our ballclub — and his understanding and desire to help us win baseball games, and his value in the pen — I give Kenta a lot of credit for going to the pen for now.”