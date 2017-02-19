Hyun-Jin Ryu says he's ready to prove he belongs in the Dodgers' rotation

As Hyun-Jin Ryu clomped down a rain-slicked hill, headed for his first session of live batting practice this spring, a group of fans gathered nearby perked up.

“Good luck this year,” one said as Ryu walked by. “Stay healthy! Stay healthy!”

That task has proved challenging for Ryu in the last two years. He underwent season-stealing shoulder surgery in 2015. His comeback in 2016 was shelved after one game. He enters this spring as one of seven options for the final two spots in the starting rotation — and perhaps the least physically reliable candidate.

Ryu completed an inning of batting practice without major incident. He pronounced himself healthy afterward, and hopeful he can make the opening-day roster.

“As a pitcher, I want to be in the starting rotation from day one,” Ryu said. “And that’s what I’m planning to do. From the looks of it, I have a lot of confidence that I can make it.”

The Dodgers may guide Ryu along a delayed track this spring, letting his body dictate the pace. The depth allows them to be cautious. Ryu is competing against Scott Kazmir, Brandon McCarthy, Julio Urias, Alex Wood, Brock Stewart and Ross Stripling.

Ryu said his confidence was lacking when he attempted to return in 2016. After a lengthy, disjointed rehabilitation, he appeared in one major-league game. With his fastball velocity dipping into the mid-80s, the Padres pounded him. Ryu soon shut down his throwing program due to discomfort in his elbow. He did not pitch again.

The lack of action renders him a mystery. Ryu was a valuable performer during his first two seasons with the Dodgers, in 2013 and 2014, but his body has not shown it can handle the stress of the season.

“Because I’ve only pitched one game in the last couple of years, there are some question marks around my name,” Ryu said. “Just like in 2013, when I first got to the Dodgers, there are definitely things I need to prove to the organization, and to be in the starting rotation.”

SHORT HOPS: Franklin Gutierrez arrived at Dodgers camp, although the team had not yet announced his $2.6-million contract. The team must open a space on the 40-man roster before the deal can become official. Gutierrez will compete for at-bats in a crowded outfield . . . Eric Gagne, the 2003 National League Cy Young Award winner and a guest instructor for the team this spring, threw a bullpen session on Sunday. Gagne, 41, will compete for Canada in the World Baseball Classic. He is also pondering a comeback to the majors, having auditioned for the Diamondbacks and Padres, MLB.com reported.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes