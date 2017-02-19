Hyun-Jin Ryu says he's ready to prove he belongs in the Dodgers' rotation

As Hyun-Jin Ryu clomped down a rain-slicked hill, headed for his first session of live batting practice this spring, a group of fans gathered nearby perked up.
“Good luck this year,” one said as Ryu walked by. “Stay healthy! Stay healthy!”
That task has proved challenging for Ryu in the last two years. He underwent season-stealing shoulder surgery in 2015. His comeback in 2016 was shelved after one game. He enters this spring as one of seven options for the final two spots in the starting rotation — and perhaps the least physically reliable candidate.
Ryu completed an inning of batting practice without major incident. He pronounced himself healthy afterward, and hopeful he can make the opening-day roster.
“As a pitcher, I want to be in the starting rotation from day one,” Ryu said. “And that’s what I’m planning to do. From the looks of it, I have a lot of confidence that I can make it.”
The Dodgers may guide Ryu along a delayed track this spring, letting his body dictate the pace. The depth allows them to be cautious. Ryu is competing against Scott Kazmir, Brandon McCarthy, Julio Urias, Alex Wood, Brock Stewart and Ross Stripling.
Ryu said his confidence was lacking when he attempted to return in 2016. After a lengthy, disjointed rehabilitation, he appeared in one major-league game. With his fastball velocity dipping into the mid-80s, the Padres pounded him. Ryu soon shut down his throwing program due to discomfort in his elbow. He did not pitch again.
The lack of action renders him a mystery. Ryu was a valuable performer during his first two seasons with the Dodgers, in 2013 and 2014, but his body has not shown it can handle the stress of the season.
“Because I’ve only pitched one game in the last couple of years, there are some question marks around my name,” Ryu said. “Just like in 2013, when I first got to the Dodgers, there are definitely things I need to prove to the organization, and to be in the starting rotation.”
SHORT HOPS: Franklin Gutierrez arrived at Dodgers camp, although the team had not yet announced his $2.6-million contract. The team must open a space on the 40-man roster before the deal can become official. Gutierrez will compete for at-bats in a crowded outfield . . . Eric Gagne, the 2003 National League Cy Young Award winner and a guest instructor for the team this spring, threw a bullpen session on Sunday. Gagne, 41, will compete for Canada in the World Baseball Classic. He is also pondering a comeback to the majors, having auditioned for the Diamondbacks and Padres, MLB.com reported.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes